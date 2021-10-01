Removing athletics director at UNCG part of 'necessary but hard' decisions, Gilliam says

“It’s not about where we have been, it is about where we want to go,” Gilliam said. “It’s my job to make decisions that will get us there. ...

“We were decisive in this case; we’ll stand by that.”

Gilliam has declined a request from a News & Record journalist to answer questions about his decision. In a message posted Sept. 3 at UNCGSpartans.com, Gilliam said that Record was “stepping down” and praised the 15 Southern Conference championships during Record’s tenure, the academic performance of athletes and her role in fundraising.

Record has said she understands the business, that she could’ve been terminated without cause, but she added, “I was shocked it was effective two days later.”

The university is seeking proposals from search firms to help it identify a new athletics director. Kevin Bostian, who came to UNCG in April 2020 as the executive associate athletics director for advancement, is serving as interim athletics director.

As Gilliam did in a discussion in a report to the trustees’ athletics committee Tuesday, he mentioned abilities to raise funds and generate revenue to the full board as the first attributes that Record’s successor should have.