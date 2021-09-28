Report details abuse, racism by former Gators women's coach Cam Newbauer

“He broke my child,” Joubert told Huber. “She was truly broken, and he beat her down. And she didn’t want me to say anything because she thought it would get worse.”

Kinslow, Huber wrote, accused Newbauer of microaggressive and discriminatory comments to Black players, once telling them he liked their hair but would not touch it because he wasn’t supposed to do so.

Kinslow further alleged interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley, a Newbauer assistant promoted to replace him, “did everything she could to sweep it under the rug.”

Huber’s report also included an email from Stricklin addressing the concerns of Morang’s parents.

“Thank you for taking the time to write to me,” Stricklin, now in his fifth year at UF, wrote. “It is truly important to me and everyone on our staff that Gator student-athletes have a valuable experience, and we are always open to learning how we can improve … Lynda Tealer met with Sydney and two other members of the women’s basketball team.

“We will consider all the information we have received and work to make enhancements that improves the experience for our students.”