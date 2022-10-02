 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reported fights trigger early end to football game between East Forsyth, Mount Tabor

conner-blair-photo

East Forsyth tight end Jayvontay Conner takes a hit from Mount Tabor’s Jadon Blair as he scores a touchdown in the first half of the Eagles’ 31-13 win over Mount Tabor on Thursday at Mount Tabor.

 WALT UNKS PHOTOS, LEE NEWSPAPERS

WINSTON-SALEM - For at least the second time this season a Triad high school football game was not completed because of an altercation outside the stadium Thursday night.

With East Forsyth leading Mount Tabor 31-13 and 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in a game between two unbeaten teams, fans and players from both sides of Bob Sapp Field began moving quickly toward the scoreboard end of the field, and some left the stadium. After a few minutes, order was restored, and the game was declared over at approximately 9:15 p.m. with the final score 31-13.

There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lots around Mount Tabor High School at that point and for at least 30 minutes after the game. Multiple police officers declined to comment on the record about what had occurred, but multiple witnesses said that fights among juveniles in the parking lots resulted in a number of the combatants being pepper-sprayed. Those run-ins apparently either spread to the stadium or caused enough concern among those watching the game that fans and players left the field for their safety.

There was no word Thursday night on whether there were any arrests at the school.

Earlier this month, a game between Durham Hillside and Dudley at J.A. Tarpley Stadium in Greensboro was suspended at halftime because of fights in the stadium and in the parking lot. Hillside led that game 15-8 on Sept. 2, and Hillside eventually was declared the winner when the schools were unable to agree on a plan to complete the game.

Thursday night's game will not be completed and the 31-13 victory gives East Forsyth, ranked No. 1 in the JournalNow.com coaches' Top 10 poll, a record of 3-0 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and 6-0 overall. Mount Tabor, ranked No. 2, is 2-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

