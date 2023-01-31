Revealed: The Most Successful NBA teams on Social Media

The NBA is the world’s most popular basketball league with a global following. Its stars invariably constitute celebrities. With this fame comes a great amount of attention and all 30 franchises compete on social media to gain acclaim for their team, individual players, and their brand.

Sports experts at JeffBet.com analyzed social media followings of the NBA’s teams and their players to reveal which team lands the win as the most followed.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers come in with the biggest team Twitter following of the league, the second biggest Instagram following and crucially, NBA’s social media MVP, LeBron James. ‘King James’s’ unbelievable 52m Twitter followers and 143m Instagram followers dwarf any other players in the league. These combined factors put the Lakers on the social media pedestal of the NBA.

2. Golden State Warriors

GSW have the second biggest starting 5 following on both Instagram and Twitter, the second biggest franchise following on Twitter, and the second online MVP of the league in Steph Curry. Warriors possess the biggest followings league-wide on TikTok and Instagram while Curry’s combined Instagram and Twitter following of over 66m all help to put the Dubs in second place.

3. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets from New York take the third spot with mammoths like Kyrie Erving and Kevin Durant helping to make for a starting 5 following of nearly 40 million on Instagram, the best in the Atlantic division. This duo contribute significantly to the second largest starting 5 following on Twitter in the league while strong Instagram engagement rates and more than one million TikTok followers help to put the Nets in third place.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Coming far top of the Southwest division allows the Grizzlies to make fourth place in the overall leaderboard. Ja Morant specifically brings over 11m followers to the combined starting 5 following over Instagram and Twitter but it is the Grizzlies impressive Instagram engagement rate of over 16.5 that boosts the Grizz toward the top of the NBA social media rankings.

5. Utah Jazz

Jazz come in with the second highest TikTok following in the league. The best Instagram engagement rate in the Northwest division of just below ten goes a long way to securing them top five status with their followings over their starting 5 and team social accounts being modest.

6. Boston Celtics

In sixth come the Celtics with the largest franchise Twitter and Instagram followings in the Atlantic division, both the fifth largest across the league. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown make the biggest contributions to the Boston sides starting 5 following with 5.5m and 3m followers on their respective Instagram accounts.

7. Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis’s Bucks take seventh place with the Greek Freak’s 17m+ followers across Instagram and Twitter making for the most well followed starting 5 in the Central division. The best Instagram engagement rate and TikTok following in Central also pull the Bucks onto the leaderboard.

8. Miami Heat

Heat take eighth spot of the NBA with Instagram and Twitter followings of over five million. An average of over 20 thousand likes per Instagram post and the biggest combined following for their starting 5 on Twitter in their division puts them atop the Southeast division overall.

9. New York Knicks

With franchise followings of just 2.5 and 3.6 million on Twitter and Instagram respectively, it is the Knicks very strong Instagram engagement rate, third in the league and best in the Atlantic division, that allows them to make ninth place.

10. Chicago Bulls

Bulls take second spot within the Central division and just make the NBA number ten. With a franchise Twitter following of 4.8, best in the Central Division and fourth in the league overall, the Chicago side scrape top ten with players like Demar DeRozan and Zach Levine contributing most to their online starting 5 following.

A spokesperson from JeffBet commented saying: “The NBA is incredibly popular worldwide nowadays that it’s no surprise that every team has a huge following. With the league and each franchise constituting big business, it’s great to see who has best capitalized on social media to increase the popularity of their brand online.

Whilst the days of Michael Jordan’s world dominating fame are probably gone, it’s interesting to see the players up and coming in popularity, with some shoulders above that of some of their peers.”