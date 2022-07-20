 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RHS set to host Rising Stars Basketball Camp

Reidsville Rams

Reidsville is hosting the Rising Stars Basketball Camp at the high school gymnasium from July 27 – 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the first of what is planned to be an annual event. The camp is for boys and girls from second through the eighth grades. The cost is $65 per camper and includes a t-shirt and snacks. The current Reidsville Rams coaching staff, players and alumni will provide daily instruction for campers. To register or for more information contact coach Ross (336-327-6162), coach Neal (336-254-0658) or coach Artis at (336-456-1642)

