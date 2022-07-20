Reidsville is hosting the Rising Stars Basketball Camp at the high school gymnasium from July 27 – 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the first of what is planned to be an annual event. The camp is for boys and girls from second through the eighth grades. The cost is $65 per camper and includes a t-shirt and snacks. The current Reidsville Rams coaching staff, players and alumni will provide daily instruction for campers. To register or for more information contact coach Ross (336-327-6162), coach Neal (336-254-0658) or coach Artis at (336-456-1642)
RHS set to host Rising Stars Basketball Camp
- STAFF REPORT
