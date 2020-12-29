 Skip to main content
Road, trail and virtual races in the Triad – Race Days running calendar
Road, trail and virtual races in the Triad – Race Days running calendar

THE GREENSBORO NEWS & RECORD

A listing of road, trail and virtual races in the Triad and beyond. Click on the race titles to find more information or to sign up. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, listings are subject to change, and race details are, too. To send listings or to alert me to broken links or calendar changes, please email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.

January

1: Running of the Lights Virtual 5K and mile and 31-Day Challenge (sold out)

2-3: Frosty Fifty 50K and 25K, Salem Lake, Winston-Salem (modified virtual; registration closed)

17: Winter Flight 8K and 5K, 1:30 p.m., Mount Ulla

February

5-28: Valentine Massacre Marathon and Relay, Country Park, Greensboro (modified virtual; dates except Feb. 14)

6: Sledgehammer Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., North Topsail Beach

6: Uwharrie Mountain Run 8 Miles, 20 Miles, 40 Miles, Ophir (sold out)

13: Run Oak Island Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6:45 a.m., Oak Island (virtual option)

14: Valentine Mini-Massacre, 9 a.m., Country Park, Greensboro

20: Pilot Mountain Marathon and 20K, 9 a.m., Pinnacle

27: Wilmington Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Wrightsville Beach to Wilmington (virtual option)

27: Ellerbe Marathon and Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Ellerbe

27: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Northeast Duathlon, 10 a.m., Northeast Park, Gibsonville

28: Trivium Racing Running Series: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Half Marathon, 9:30 a.m., Northeast Park, Gibsonville (virtual option)

March

6: Myrtle Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6:55 a.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

6: G.U.S. Grinder 3-, 6- and 12-Hour Race, 8 a.m., Pilot Mountain

6: Piedmont Race Series: Lucky Leprechaun 5K, 10 a.m., Colfax

13: Live Well Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Greenville

13: Run for the Gold Piedmont Crossing 5K, 8:25 a.m., Thomasville

13: Trivium Racing Running Series: Northern Trails Marathon and 10 Miler, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro

13: St. Leo 5K and 10K (virtual; March 8-13)

14-21: 3-2-1 Deacon Dash for Down Syndrome (virtual)

20: Asheville Marathon and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Asheville

20: Equinox Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Wentworth

20: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Hagan Stone Duathlon, 10 a.m., Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden

20: Color Your Heart Glow Run 5K, 7:15 p.m., Mount Airy

27: Blackbeard's Revenge 100, 5 a.m., Corolla

27: Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Emerald Isle

27: Neuse River Bridge Run Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7 a.m., New Bern (virtual option)

27: Run Sunset Beach Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Sunset Beach (virtual option)

27: YVEDDI Meals on the Run 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson

28: Cary Greenways Half Marathon, 10K and 5K 8 a.m., Cary (virtual option)

April

3: Gateway to the Smokies Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Waynesville

3: Craft Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem (virtual option)

3: Raleigh Half Marathon, Raleigh

10: Charlotte Racefest Half Marathon and 10K, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte (virtual option)

17: Oak Island Lighthouse Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Oak Island

17: Blue Ridge Marathon, Half Marathon and Anthem Star 10K, 7:35 a.m., Roanoke, Va.

18: Trivium Racing Running Series: Pig Pounder 5K, 4 p.m., Greensboro

24: Sherlock 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro

24: SCS Educational Foundation MAD Dash 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson

May

1: May the Course Be With You 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)

2: Lake Norman Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Mooresville (virtual option)

8: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Tritown Sprint Triathlon, 8:30 a.m., Browns Summit

15: Running the Vines 5K and 10K at Shelton Vineyards, 8 a.m., Dobson

15 or 16: Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon, Cary

June

5: Run Wild 5K at the N.C. Zoo, 7:30 a.m., Asheboro

26: Dirty Dozen 5K Obstacle Mud Run, 8 a.m., Clemmons

July

17: Beat the Heat 5K, 6 p.m., Winston-Salem

25: Smiley Sprint Triathlon, 7:30 a.m., Clemmons

August

7: Law Enforcement Torch Run 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro

October

2: Oktoberfest Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Brevard

2: Run Friends Run 5K, 8:30 a.m., Thomasville

9: Baltimore Running Festival Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Baltimore

9: 5K on the Greenway, 8 a.m., Mount Airy

9: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Motus Nat Greene’s Revenge Triathlon and Duathlon, 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

17: Bull City Race Fest Half Marathon and 5 Miles, Durham

November

7: City of Oaks Marathon and Relay, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7 a.m., Raleigh

7: Miles for Meals 5K, 5:30 p.m., Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

13: Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K, 7 a.m., Richmond, Va.

13: Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Mount Airy

20: Trivium Racing Running Series: Greensboro Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro

25: Turkey Strut 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem

26: Black Friday Relays, 9 a.m., Salem Lake, Winston-Salem

December

4: William G. White Jr. Family YMCA Mistletoe Run Half Marathon and 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem

