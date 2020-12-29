Road, trail and virtual races in the Triad – Race Days running calendar

A listing of road, trail and virtual races in the Triad and beyond. Click on the race titles to find more information or to sign up. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, listings are subject to change, and race details are, too. To send listings or to alert me to broken links or calendar changes, please email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.
January
1: Running of the Lights Virtual 5K and mile and 31-Day Challenge (sold out)
2-3: Frosty Fifty 50K and 25K, Salem Lake, Winston-Salem (modified virtual; registration closed)
17: Winter Flight 8K and 5K, 1:30 p.m., Mount Ulla
February
5-28: Valentine Massacre Marathon and Relay, Country Park, Greensboro (modified virtual; dates except Feb. 14)
6: Sledgehammer Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., North Topsail Beach
6: Uwharrie Mountain Run 8 Miles, 20 Miles, 40 Miles, Ophir (sold out)
13: Run Oak Island Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6:45 a.m., Oak Island (virtual option)
14: Valentine Mini-Massacre, 9 a.m., Country Park, Greensboro
20: Pilot Mountain Marathon and 20K, 9 a.m., Pinnacle
27: Wilmington Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Wrightsville Beach to Wilmington (virtual option)
27: Ellerbe Marathon and Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Ellerbe
27: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Northeast Duathlon, 10 a.m., Northeast Park, Gibsonville
28: Trivium Racing Running Series: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Half Marathon, 9:30 a.m., Northeast Park, Gibsonville (virtual option)
March
6: Myrtle Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6:55 a.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.
6: G.U.S. Grinder 3-, 6- and 12-Hour Race, 8 a.m., Pilot Mountain
6: Piedmont Race Series: Lucky Leprechaun 5K, 10 a.m., Colfax
13: Live Well Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Greenville
13: Run for the Gold Piedmont Crossing 5K, 8:25 a.m., Thomasville
13: Trivium Racing Running Series: Northern Trails Marathon and 10 Miler, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro
13: St. Leo 5K and 10K (virtual; March 8-13)
14-21: 3-2-1 Deacon Dash for Down Syndrome (virtual)
20: Asheville Marathon and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Asheville
20: Equinox Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Wentworth
20: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Hagan Stone Duathlon, 10 a.m., Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
20: Color Your Heart Glow Run 5K, 7:15 p.m., Mount Airy
27: Blackbeard's Revenge 100, 5 a.m., Corolla
27: Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Emerald Isle
27: Neuse River Bridge Run Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7 a.m., New Bern (virtual option)
27: Run Sunset Beach Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Sunset Beach (virtual option)
27: YVEDDI Meals on the Run 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson
28: Cary Greenways Half Marathon, 10K and 5K 8 a.m., Cary (virtual option)
April
3: Gateway to the Smokies Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Waynesville
3: Craft Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem (virtual option)
3: Raleigh Half Marathon, Raleigh
10: Charlotte Racefest Half Marathon and 10K, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte (virtual option)
17: Oak Island Lighthouse Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Oak Island
17: Blue Ridge Marathon, Half Marathon and Anthem Star 10K, 7:35 a.m., Roanoke, Va.
18: Trivium Racing Running Series: Pig Pounder 5K, 4 p.m., Greensboro
24: Sherlock 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro
24: SCS Educational Foundation MAD Dash 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson
May
1: May the Course Be With You 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)
2: Lake Norman Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Mooresville (virtual option)
8: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Tritown Sprint Triathlon, 8:30 a.m., Browns Summit
15: Running the Vines 5K and 10K at Shelton Vineyards, 8 a.m., Dobson
15 or 16: Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon, Cary
June
5: Run Wild 5K at the N.C. Zoo, 7:30 a.m., Asheboro
26: Dirty Dozen 5K Obstacle Mud Run, 8 a.m., Clemmons
July
17: Beat the Heat 5K, 6 p.m., Winston-Salem
25: Smiley Sprint Triathlon, 7:30 a.m., Clemmons
August
7: Law Enforcement Torch Run 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro
October
2: Oktoberfest Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Brevard
2: Run Friends Run 5K, 8:30 a.m., Thomasville
9: Baltimore Running Festival Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Baltimore
9: 5K on the Greenway, 8 a.m., Mount Airy
9: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Motus Nat Greene’s Revenge Triathlon and Duathlon, 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
17: Bull City Race Fest Half Marathon and 5 Miles, Durham
November
7: City of Oaks Marathon and Relay, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7 a.m., Raleigh
7: Miles for Meals 5K, 5:30 p.m., Tanglewood Park, Clemmons
13: Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K, 7 a.m., Richmond, Va.
13: Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Mount Airy
20: Trivium Racing Running Series: Greensboro Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro
25: Turkey Strut 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem
26: Black Friday Relays, 9 a.m., Salem Lake, Winston-Salem
December
4: William G. White Jr. Family YMCA Mistletoe Run Half Marathon and 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem