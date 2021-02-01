Rockingham big man switches from Vols to Auburn

The uncertainty that followed was a rough couple of weeks with his future in jeopardy.

“Everything happens for a reason. This was obviously god pointing me into a different direction, so I really wasn’t worried about that. It was just finding which one of these was going to be the right opportunity,” said Smith.

After Pruitt’s dismissal, Smith announced he was back on the market on the recruiting front, and with a number of suitors still interested in the 6-7, nearly 300-pound lineman, he quickly found a new home at Auburn.

Smith will join newly hired Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff. Harisn, the former Boise State coach that compiled a 69-19 record and won three Mountain West Conference titles throughout his tenure, brings proven stability and a winning resume to Auburn and Smith said that played big his decision.

During his recruiting journey over the better part of the last two years, Smith received scholarship offers from more than two dozen of the top programs in the country.

With his superior size, he hit all of the tangible physical measurable numbers DI-Power 5 programs look for, but Rockingham head football coach Brad Baker said Smith has additional qualities that distinguish him from the pack.