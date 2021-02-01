Rockingham big man switches from Vols to Auburn

WENTWORTH – Shortly after Rockingham’s senior four-star offensive tackle Colby Smith made a verbal commitment to attend the University of Tennessee on a football scholarship, circumstances dictated it would be in his best interest to wait to make it official during the early signing period following allegations of recruiting violations.
In the wake of the accusations, Tennessee fired former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistants and multiple staffers Jan. 18. The investigation is ongoing, but considering the possibility of future NCAA sanctions hanging over the program, Smith and several other Volunteer recruits from the highly sought after 2021 class collectively decided Tennessee was no longer a suitable fit.
Smith, who verbally committed to the Vols last May, was one of three blue-chip recruits who didn't make it official with UT during the Early Signing Period which ended Dec. 18. Wide receiver Roc Taylor of Oxford (Ala.) and four-star wide receiver Jordan Mosley of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. also made the decision to resend their pledges to Tennessee along with Smith.
“When everything kind of hit the fan, I tried reaching out (to the Tennessee coaches) but I didn’t really hear that much from them after that. By that time, pretty-much the whole recruiting staff was gone,” Smith said.
“It really was tough – especially for my mom. It really is a great campus, but it was just something I could not put myself into, you know? It’s just not smart. Especially being as young as I am,” said Smith.
The uncertainty that followed was a rough couple of weeks with his future in jeopardy.
“Everything happens for a reason. This was obviously god pointing me into a different direction, so I really wasn’t worried about that. It was just finding which one of these was going to be the right opportunity,” said Smith.
After Pruitt’s dismissal, Smith announced he was back on the market on the recruiting front, and with a number of suitors still interested in the 6-7, nearly 300-pound lineman, he quickly found a new home at Auburn.
Smith will join newly hired Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff. Harisn, the former Boise State coach that compiled a 69-19 record and won three Mountain West Conference titles throughout his tenure, brings proven stability and a winning resume to Auburn and Smith said that played big his decision.
During his recruiting journey over the better part of the last two years, Smith received scholarship offers from more than two dozen of the top programs in the country.
With his superior size, he hit all of the tangible physical measurable numbers DI-Power 5 programs look for, but Rockingham head football coach Brad Baker said Smith has additional qualities that distinguish him from the pack.
“There are a lot of big guys out there, but what separates him is that he moves so well. He has great footwork and understands leverage and how to use those long levers. With a year of strength and conditioning at the college level and maturity, and being at the training table, the sky is the limit . . . as he matures physically, he could easily put on 35 or 40 pounds and still move extremely well for that body. He’s just very athletic to be so big in addition to being a good kid and hard worker,” said Baker in an interview last year.
Despite the challenges he’s faced in recent months, Smith says he feels like he is finally in the right place.
“We were talking about it and Auburn is kind-of like what Reidsville is like. It is just a big college, a true college town - and I feel like I will be comfortable there. They have a really strong family atmosphere and I feel like I can thrive over there. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m super-blessed to be in this situation.”