Rockingham blasts Southern Guilford in conference action Monday

GREENSBORO - The Rockingham County baseball team picked up their second-consecutive victory with a dominate 21-2 performance on the road at Southern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference action Monday night.
Cougars senior Ayden Johnson got the start and had a little bit of a shaky start as he gave up two runs in the first inning. But Johnson settled in and was great the rest of the way as he struck out 10 batters and didn’t allow another score for the remainder of his four innings of work.
Rockingham’s wasted little time getting to work on offense as they scored five runs in the opening frame to take a 5-2 lead. The Cougars plated four more runs in the second and things really got out of hand with seven more runs in the fourth.
The most recent win certainly showcased the Cougars prowess at the plate and it’s worth noting that the Storm didn’t do themselves any favors with errors that put players in scoring position. Rockingham made them pay with multiple RBIs that snowballed into the avalanche that eventually unfolded.
Virtually everyone got in on the action in the batter’s box as nine Cougars players combined for 24 hits on the night.
“They made some errors, but we had a bunch of clean hits which allowed us to put some runs on the board and really got us going,” Rockingham head coach George Barber said.
Following the 5-1 cross-county rivalry win last Friday night, Barber said he was a little worried the Cougars might be in for a letdown.
“I was trying to get them focused. We had that big game against Morehead on Friday and got a big win, but had to turn around and play on Monday. There was still a lot of talk on that bus feeling good about that win. I had to remind the guys, this game is more important actually because this is our conference opener and we’ve got to get mentally ready to play this game. They responded and did a good job,” the coach said.
UP NEXT: The loss dropped Southern Guilford to 1-3 on the season. The Storm hosts Lexington Wednesday, then gets a shot to see if they can do any better against Rockingham (2-1) in the second half of the Mid-State 3A Conference round-robin series in Wentworth Friday night.
BOX SCORE
R 5 4 1 7 4 21 24 1
S 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 5