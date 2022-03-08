Rockingham blasts Southern Guilford in conference action Monday

GREENSBORO - The Rockingham County baseball team picked up their second-consecutive victory with a dominate 21-2 performance on the road at Southern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference action Monday night.

Cougars senior Ayden Johnson got the start and had a little bit of a shaky start as he gave up two runs in the first inning. But Johnson settled in and was great the rest of the way as he struck out 10 batters and didn’t allow another score for the remainder of his four innings of work.

Rockingham’s wasted little time getting to work on offense as they scored five runs in the opening frame to take a 5-2 lead. The Cougars plated four more runs in the second and things really got out of hand with seven more runs in the fourth.

The most recent win certainly showcased the Cougars prowess at the plate and it’s worth noting that the Storm didn’t do themselves any favors with errors that put players in scoring position. Rockingham made them pay with multiple RBIs that snowballed into the avalanche that eventually unfolded.

Virtually everyone got in on the action in the batter’s box as nine Cougars players combined for 24 hits on the night.