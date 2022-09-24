Rockingham bounces back with crucial league win over Smith Eagles

WENTWORTH - Rockingham got clawed their way back into the heart of the Mid-State 3A Conference race with a gritty 14-8 win over Ben L. Smith at Cougar Pride Stadium Friday night.

The Eagles made Rockingham sweat down the stretch however as they clung to a 6 point lead with less than two minutes to play and Smith threatening to take over with the ball near midfield.

The Cougars defense bent a couple of times down the stretch, but never broke, and ultimately made a game-saving stop on fourth down to lock up the win.

“That’s just what I told them after the game. There are a lot of question marks about our defense. Everybody I’ve talked to has said ‘what’s wrong with the defense? What’s going on with the defense?’ But the defense stepped up and played very, very well tonight,” Rockingham head football coach Brad Baker said.

After a scoreless grinder of an opening frame, where neither team could effectively move the football, the Rockingham defense came through in the clutch. With the Eagles pinned deep in their territory, the Cougars blitzed and linebacker Brice Baker tipped a pass into the arms of defensive lineman Will Attaway. He was aided by his teammates that helped push the ensuing scrum into the end zone for a touchdown for the 7-0 lead following the Hazael Tzun P.A.T. with 8:45 to go in the second quarter.

The defense came through again, forcing a punt, and then, the RCHS offense put together a 10 play drive that culminated with a 12 yard pass from Baker to Maleek Bryant on a flag route for a diving catch for another TD in the final seconds for a 14-0 lead right before halftime.

But with under a minute to play in the third quarter, Smith hit pay dirt when senior quarterback Emmanuel Gilliam connected with Rashawn Wilson on a sideline route. After making the catch, the speedy freshman turned on the speed and raced 39 yards for a touchdown. Gilliam rolled out of the pocket on the left edge on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, but elected to tuck the ball and made it to the end zone to cut the Cougars lead to 14-8 at the end of the third period.

Ultimately, Rockingham held down the stretch and now they seem reinvigorated after dropping three-consecutive games.

Friday’s game wasn’t a must-win, but it was pretty doggone close with the season turning the corner and heading to the finish in the fall.

“This is a great league to be in because on any given night, any team can win. You can get upset and it’s just a matter of win any way you can, so we are excited about where we are at. We are 1-1, that was our goal and that’s all we were focused on and now we are going to focus on next week,” coach Baker said.

The Cougars had 93 yards rushing and 88 passing on the night. Brice Baker was 7 of 11 passing, with Bryant leading the way on the other end, hauling in five catches for 70 of those yards.

Meanwhile, Smith had 128 yards rushing, but just 55 passing in the loss.

The last 10 days has been a roller coaster ride for an Eagles football program following an unexpected mid-season coaching change. Scott Bell stepped down less than two weeks ago after less than two seasons as head football coach at Smith, citing health issues for his decision.

New Smith interim head coach Anthony Izzard said despite the situation, he is proud of the way his players have responded and believes his guys can still contend down the stretch and he puts the future of the season is in the hands of the seniors.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-1, 2-3) hits the road to take on Eastern Guilford (1-0, 1-3) and Smith (1-1, 1-4) hosts Dudley (1-0, 2-2) Sept. 30.

BOX SCORE

R 0 14 0 0 14

S 0 0 8 0 8