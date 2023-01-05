Rockingham boy’s pick up much-needed conference win over High Point Central

WENTWORTH - Rockingham snapped a three-game losing streak and used a strong second half push to secure a 58-50 Mid-State 3A Conference win over High Point Central Wednesday night on Wall Court.

A pair of Evan Shotwell 3-pointers and several scores in the post helped the Cougars take control with a 12 point first quarter lead as they closed out the opening from with a 18-8 advantage.

Rockingham’s offense went cold in the second quarter and the Bison rallied thanks to 6 for 6 shooting at the free throw line and a 3-pointer by Zak Price helped trim the lead to 25-23 lead at the half.

That momentum carried over to the second half as another pair of 3-pointers and solid scoring in the post put the Bison back on top with a 41-38 advantage heading into the final frame.

Rockingham cranked up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter and they started to find their collective stroke again on the offensive end as well. Dynamite Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Shotwell knocked down another and Powell drained a triple and hit two shots from the wing to put the Cougars in the driver’s seat for good as they closed out the victory.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy in that first quarter and built that lead. We lost a little bit of that energy – on the floor, on the bench – all of that and in the second half, but we found that groove again. I always tell them that good defense leads to easy offense. Once we got to working hard defensively. We got some easy shots to fall and it all started clicking for them. I’m a big defensive guy, so I was very proud to see that effort tonight, getting on the floor, getting in the passing lanes and it was nice to see everything come together, especially for a conference game,” Rockingham head coach Josh Evans said.

It was only the Cougars second win of the season, but a great way to start the New Year nevertheless.

“It felt great. The guys have been working hard all year, so for them to finally come away with a win and to see them happy and be able to celebrate in the locker room after the game – it was great and that is what it is really all about. I’ve very happy for them,” said Evans.

After seeing a couple of potential wins slip away earlier this season, Wednesday’s result was just what the doctor ordered.

“We were blessed to be able to weather that storm tonight. The same thing happened to us earlier in the season – we were up twice two games in a row in the first half and didn’t close out the second quarter very well and then we came out flat in the third quarter and end up losing both games. We talked about that at halftime tonight about what do we want to do? The guys responded and just played really hard, so it was great to see them take that little bit of adversity and bounce back with some positive energy and make a good run to close out the game,” Evans said.

Johnson led Rockingham with a game-high 22 points. Shotwell tallied 11 and hit a trio or 3’s and Powell also had 11 and hit big 3-pointer in the final frame. In addition, Nick Rumbley came off the bench and netted 8 points.

Zak Price led HPC with 16 points including four 3-pointers. Jabriel Sellars had 11 and Kamari Westray chipped in 8 more.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (2-2, 2-10) will be back in action with another Mid-State 3A Conference game at Dudley (4-0, 11-2) Friday night at 8 p.m., then has a quick turnaround with a home matchup with cross-town rival Reidsville (2-0, 8-0) Saturday afternoon in Wentworth at 6 p.m. The Cougars will next host Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-8) Jan. 10.

The Bison (1-3, 1-13) travel to take on leader Smith (2-2, 10-3) Friday, then hosts Atkins (1-3, 2-10) Jan. 10.

BOX SCORE

R 18 7 13 20 58

H 8 15 18 9 50