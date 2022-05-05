Rockingham boys qualify for 3A NCHSAA state golf tournament

For the first time in six years, the Rockingham County boys golf team qualified for the 2022 3A NCHSAA state championship field after a successful round in the regional round Monday at Salisbury Country Club and now the Cougars are one of 12 teams vying for a state championship.

The state title rounds will be next played next Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst 6. The top four teams from the East, West, Midwest and Mideast made the state field.

Rockingham’s Luke Crouse led the charge with a team best score of 76, at 5 over par in the regional round.

Guilford College-bound golfer Blaine Cayton and Ryder Wilmouth each closed out the day with scores of 79 and 80 respectively. Colby Gunter posted a score of 91 and Zack Guill finished the tournament with a 92.

In addition to Crouse, Cayton and Wilmouth, Rockingham Head coach Mike Williams said he plans to have Gunter play Monday and sub Guill in Tuesday.

“We had a great front nine at Salisbury Country Club, I felt like we had a chance to win. The back did not go as well, but we were able to qualify for the state which is always the objective at regionals. I knew we were peaking at the right time. I’m really glad these seniors will get to experience the state tournament. We have not qualified as a team since 2016, so it feels really good to qualify once again,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.

Competition will be stiff with powerhouse programs Lake Norman Charter, Western Alamance and Terry Sanford entering the tournament playing solid golf, but Williams said he thinks his team has a chance to finish among the leaders if everything falls into place next week. In addition to a team title being up for grabs, individual champions will be crowned as well.