Rockingham brings home a pair of golf championships

There were new names and faces, but the same old championship results as the Rockingham girl’s golf team once again won the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship Monday.

In addition, the Cougars also claimed the leagues regular season title after finishing 60 shots lower than second place Atkins. Rockingham shot 622 as compared to the Camels at 682.

Considering the Cougars lost two of three players from last year’s regular season and conference tournament championship team that finished third in the state in 2021, most thought 2022 might be a rebuilding year.

Playing without departed graduate seniors Eli Flinchum and Olivia Peterson, returning veteran Meredith Pegram had to serve as a solid anchor. That she did and with the quality play of teammates McKenzie Thore and Isabel Hall, the trio stepped up to help keep the winning tradition intact for a program that has won nine-consecutive Mid-State 3A Conference championships and also brought home NCHSAA 3A state championships in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“I am really proud of the girl’s for winning the regular season and conference tournament championship. They have all worked extremely hard this year and have qualified for regionals Monday at Whispering Pines. Hopefully we can play well and be able to qualify for states as a team. We do not lose anyone this year, so any post-season experience we can gain will pay dividends next year. Meredith has played really well all year and was runner up individually in both the regular season and conference championship. McKenzie and Isabel have also been working extremely hard and I am looking forward to watching them compete Monday,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.

The Cougars now set their collective sites at the 2022 3A NCHSAA central regional round, which begins Oct. 17 in Whispering Pines, NC.