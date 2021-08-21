Rockingham capitalizes on McMichael miscues to pick up season opening win

But credit the Phoenix for keeping their head in the game as they put together a seven-play drive that ended with a Matthew Wright touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion with just :35 seconds remaining in the game.

The onside kick attempt was recovered by the Cougars on the ensuing possession which allowed Rockingham to run out the clock to seal the victory.

“They were very resilient. When I first got here, one of the things that I heard that was when McMichael got down, you know we were down 15-0, in the past everybody’s heads were dropping, but we really have a motto where we serve each other. That’s really what I try to instill in these guys is that we need to serve our teammates and lift them up, so that way, we never feel out of it. This was a fine example to be able to dig yourself out of that hole and being engaged with the game,” said McMichael head football coach Tony McCants.

Rockingham held the slight edge rushing the ball with 179 yards as compared to McMichael with 153.

Smith was 6 for 11 for 40 yards passing for the Cougars, and Wright was 18 for 32 for 262 yards passing for the Phoenix.

Baker said Smith is the key to a bright future as the Cougars look to keep their positive momentum going heading into week No. 2.