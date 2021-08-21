Rockingham capitalizes on McMichael miscues to pick up season opening win

WENTWORTH — Rockingham picked up where they left off at the end of last season with a 22-15 win over cross-county rival McMichael in the regular-season opener Friday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.
If it had not been for multiple turnovers, including two fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and an interception, it very well could have been a different outcome.
But a lot of credit must go to the Cougars defense for creating the turnovers as well as the offense taking advantage of them and putting a pair of touchdowns on the board as a result.
“We had a little bit of the first-game jitters,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said. “The game was delayed, and that affected our preparation some. But that is something we’ve got to work on. Hats off to McMichael though. They are a remarkably improved football team from last season. They played hard, and it wasn’t the prettiest game, but at the end of the day we played good enough to win.”
After forcing a McMichael to a three-and-out on their first possession, Rockingham mounted a time consuming 13-play scoring drive that culminated with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Smith to Maleek Bryant for the 7-0 lead with 5:18 to go in the opening frame.
Then the Phoenix fumbled near midfield on their third play of their second possession, and the Cougars were sitting pretty with great field position.
After a couple of big runs by Josh Campbell that set Rockingham up inside the redzone, Devonte McCollum scored from 12 yards out. The Cougars scored on a two-point conversion on a pass from Brice Baker to Bryant for the 15-0 advantage with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter.
In the second period, after forcing a three-and-out on defense, McMichael finally got the offensive engine moving the chains as they put together a seven-play drive that ended with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by running back Zack Dalton to cut the RCHS lead to 15-7 with 5:21 remaining in the half.
The Phoenix defense stepped up once again forcing another punt, giving McMichael the ball back with 3:25 to go in the second quarter. Led by quarterback Matthew Wright, wide receiver Brady Elrod and Dalton running the ball, the Phoenix drove to the doorstep of the goal line with only seconds remaining, but McMichael was out of timeouts and they couldn’t get a play off in time and came up scoreless as Rockingham held the 15-7 lead at the break.
Neither team had much success moving the ball throughout the majority of the third quarter, then Cougars quarterback Luke Smith got around the edge, turned on the speed, and raced 30 yards for a touchdown for a 22-7 lead after the PAT with 4:47 to go in the third.
McMichael had sporadic success moving the football. A blocked punt and a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage resulted in an interception by nose tackle Conner Lamberth with just 3:15 to go and Rockingham appeared to have the game on ice.
But credit the Phoenix for keeping their head in the game as they put together a seven-play drive that ended with a Matthew Wright touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion with just :35 seconds remaining in the game.
The onside kick attempt was recovered by the Cougars on the ensuing possession which allowed Rockingham to run out the clock to seal the victory.
“They were very resilient. When I first got here, one of the things that I heard that was when McMichael got down, you know we were down 15-0, in the past everybody’s heads were dropping, but we really have a motto where we serve each other. That’s really what I try to instill in these guys is that we need to serve our teammates and lift them up, so that way, we never feel out of it. This was a fine example to be able to dig yourself out of that hole and being engaged with the game,” said McMichael head football coach Tony McCants.
Rockingham held the slight edge rushing the ball with 179 yards as compared to McMichael with 153.
Smith was 6 for 11 for 40 yards passing for the Cougars, and Wright was 18 for 32 for 262 yards passing for the Phoenix.
Baker said Smith is the key to a bright future as the Cougars look to keep their positive momentum going heading into week No. 2.
“He’s really just a savvy player,” Baker said. “Like I said pregame, as he goes, we go. There were a couple of third-down situations where he got flushed out of the pocket, and he knew exactly where he had to get to keep the drive going. I think our first drive was 13 or 14 plays, so when you manage and control a drive like that and come away with a score, and he continued to do that throughout the game, I was pretty impressed with how he led our team.”
Though disappointed, McCants said the lessons learned from the season opening loss could well serve the Phoenix down the stretch.
“They had a great game plan for us. Those kids played hard and you could tell that they really wanted it as well, so hats off to them. They played a little bit better than we did unfortunately, but the turnovers and the self-inflicted wounds that’s really what made the difference. I thought going in that we had a good game plan against them and our team showed up. I think collectively as a staff we prepared them very well, but at the end of the day, we just didn’t make the plays that we needed to get the win,” McCants said.
UP NEXT
Rockingham (1-0) will hit the road to take on another county rival in Morehead (0-1) and McMichael (0-1) will travel as well to face Bartlett Yancey Aug. 27.
BOX SCORE
R;15;0;7;0;—;22
M;0;7;0;8;—;15
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
R — Luke Smith throws 14-yard pass to Maleek Bryant for a touchdown. PAT Hazael Tzun good, 7-0 5:18
R — Devonte McCollum runs for a 12-yard touchdown. Two-point conversion on a pass from Brice Baker to Bryant, 15-0 2:45