Rockingham closes out regular season with home win over Northeast Guilford

WENTWORTH – Stellar pitching, combined with timely offense, allowed Rockingham’s baseball team to end regular season play with a 5-0 shutout win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Northeast Guilford Friday night.

It marked the Cougars sixth-consecutive victory on Senior Night as Rockingham ended the season in second place behind Eastern Guilford.

To get the scoring started, Mason Lynch got on board courtesy of an error in the field by the Rams. Lynch stole second base then, following another throwing error, ended up at third. Next up, teammate Clay Jones came through with an RBI sacrifice shot which gave the Cougars the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Dominick Hawkins kept the pressure on with an RBI double, followed by another by Izrael Zarate in the bottom of the third to make it a 3-0 Cougars advantage.

The main consistent factor all night long was the pitching and defense. Aside from six walks, Rockingham’s Hunter Thomas was nearly flawless through the top of six innings, but a single by Tate Holcomb spoiled a no hitter.

The Cougars were able to get some insurance runs in the bottom of the frame when a pass ball sent senior Mason Lynch flying from second base towards home. The Rams catcher made a perfect flip to the pitcher at the plate, but Lynch slid feet-first underneath to slip the tag and bump the lead up to 4-0. Following a walk drawn by Nathaniel Hutchens, Hawkins ripped an RBI double for the final score of the night as the defense closed out the final out in the top of the seventh to put the win on ice.

In six innings, Thomas gave up one hit and struck out 11. Israel Zarate closed out the night surrendering one hit and struck out the final three Northeast Guilford batters.

Tate Holcomb and Devan Beckly had the only two hits on the night for the Rams.

Rams senior Zach Younts pitched a good game as well. In six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and walked two. Problem was, when Northeast Guilford had runners in scoring position, Rockingham’s pitching and defense shut them down.

The win over the Rams marked a sweep of the series. Rockingham won the first game by a 15-5 margin last Tuesday.

Cougars head baseball coach George Barber said getting the win on Senior Night was gratifying, but he had hoped for a different end to the regular season.

“I was just sitting there thinking, I really was wishing we were celebrating a championship in the last regular season game, but it didn’t work out. Eastern Guilford swept us earlier, but we are going to try to get back over there and celebrate a championship next week,” the coach said.

UP NEXT: Prior to Friday’s game, the Cougars (12-2, 16-7) had already locked up second place and an automatic 3A NCHSAA post season bid. But before the state playoffs, Rockingham has a home Mid-State 3A Conference tournament game versus the seventh place team in the league standings. Final conference tournament brackets were not available at press time. Visit maxpreps.com for complete Mid-State 3A Conference schedules and times.

BOX SCORE

R 0 1 2 0 0 2 X 5 4 1

N 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4