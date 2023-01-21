Rockingham closes out series with win over Southern Guilford girls

WENTWORTH – The Cougars defense was rock solid as they sweep the Mid-State 3A Conference with a 51-26 win over the Southern Guilford in the round-robin rivalry game Friday night.

It was all Rockingham in the early going and the Storm’s ice-cold shooting certainly didn’t help their collective cause as the Cougars pulled ahead with a 12-1 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Southern Guilford finally started to have some success as they nearly trimmed the deficit in half at 25-12 at the half.

But RCHS’s defense had another strong showing in the third period as the lead increased to 37-19 entering the final frame.

Another strong push down the stretch allowed Rockingham to close out the victory.

Lily Strittmatter led the Cougars with a game-high 17 points and drained a trio of 3-pointers in the process. Ava Grace Pruitt scored in double-figures as well adding 10 more and knocked down a pair of 3’s.

No Storm player scored in double-digits, but Shamayra Monk led Southern Guilford with 8.

With the win, the Cougars moved into third place in the Mid-State 3A Conference standings, just a half game behind second place Dudley.

With six regular season games remaining, Rockingham’s overall 14-3 record will most certainly earn them an at-large 2023 3A NCHSAA state playoff spot. But the only way to truly secure a post season bid is to finish the regular season in one of the top two spots in the league or win the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament game. In the meantime, the Cougars are looking for a strong finish in the final stretch and it won’t be an easy road with games versus first place Smith (8-0, 13-2) as well as Dudley (5-2, 11-5) and another solid team in Atkins (5-3, 9-7) still jockeying for position.

Entering the home stretch of the 2023 regular season, Cougars head coach Jesse Wall believes this win was an important step if his team is going to close out the season on a high note.

“Tonight helped, it really did. Southern Guilford is so organized defensively. They do some good things and do really good with their half-court defense. I thought we did a good job of attacking them in that set tonight. Not just going out and running with them, but we did a good job fundamentally. From this point on, I’ve said it before, we have to got to take it one game at a time. Literally, we can’t look in front of us. Earlier, we dug ourselves a hole. Now, we just have to play it one game at a time, one step at a time to get there. A long time ago, I was told, if you climb a ladder and you skip a rung, you fall right back down to the bottom. You have to focus on each one going up so that’s what we have got to do. Keep going up – one step at a time,” Wall said.

The RCHS coach said it is hard work and attention to detail that will define the final portion of the regular season.

“We’ve just got to continue to do the little things. We look at some of the big picture stuff, but like you just said, we had 13 (players) last year. We are young and have only four returners, so everything we do is new. You want to rely on things you have done in the past, but you haven’t done it. We are learning a lot of things, but at some point you are going to get kicked out of the nest. We are trying to learn on the fly. We had some hiccups early and in the couple of games that we lost. We shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place. We are growing up and getting better every day and that’s the goal,” said the coach.

Rockingham won the first game in the Mid-State 3A Conference series over Southern Guilford by a 38-16 margin Dec. 8.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (5-3, 14-3) hits the road to take on Smith) next Tuesday. Southern Guilford (3-6, 6-13) hosts Atkins Jan. 27.

BOX SCORE

R 12 13 12 14 51

S 1 11 7 7 26