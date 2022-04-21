Rockingham closes out shutout sweep over rival Rams

WENTWORTH – Already in the driver’s seat with a 3-0 lead at the end of four frames, Rockingham broke the game wide open with a big fifth inning and would go on to secure a 10-0 shutout victory over cross-town rival Reidsville Wednesday night.

RCHS sophomore Cody Peters broke the scoreless stalemate with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning for the 1-0 lead.

Rockingham continued to put the pressure on the Rams in the bottom of the third with a pop sacrifice by Israel Zarate, followed by an RBI double by Mason Lynch to push the advantage to 3-0.

The Rams played pretty solid baseball for four innings with sophomore Paul Widerman getting the start on the mound, but once the Cougars started having success getting runners in scoring position, the game turned decisively in Rockingham’s favor.

Multiple errors didn’t help the Rams cause down the stretch either while Rockingham’s defense was stellar all night long as the Cougars surrendered just one hit over the course of the game.

RCHS scored again on a wild pitch, then a sacrifice fly followed by an RBI single by Clay Jones bumped the lead up to 6-0.

When all was said and done, the Cougars plated five runs in the fifth and tacked on two more for good measure in the sixth to account for the 10 run total.

Evan Penny picked up the win for RCHS pitching four innings and giving up one hit while walking five.

“Evan gave us a great start on the mound. So far it was the best one of his career. He gave us four innings on the mound and held Reidsville scoreless and we were able to plate two or three runs here and there then in the fifth inning, we busted it open,” Rockingham head baseball coach George Barber said.

Nathaniel Hutchens closed out the final two frames to put the game on ice.

Rockingham’s Dominick Hawkins had a big night offensively as he had three hits. Israel Zarate plated a pair of runs and scored two while Lynch had a pair of hits, an RBI and scored two runs. Hunter Thomas had a pair of hits and scored two runs while Cody Peters had a hit and two RBIs. In addition, Ayden Johnson added a hit and scored two runs to highlight Rockingham’s night at the batter’s box.

The Cougars won the first game over RHS in the regular season out-of-conference series by a 10-5 margin April 6.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (8-2, 12-7) travels to take on Atkins (6-5, 12-6) and Reidsville (0-8, 5-12) has a home game versus Salisbury (6-4, 10-8). Both games are Friday night. Both teams hope to close out the final week of the regular season on a high note prior to the beginning of the 2022 2A and 3A Conference Tournaments which begins May 2.

Barber said his team’s future success will begin on the mound, but the solid offensive performance the Cougars had Wednesday night, was also a good sign.

“Getting our starting pitching back in line and getting some extended starts will be our focus. Last week and the week before, we had some trouble, but our starters have given us a lot of good innings. Tonight was a good start with that and hopefully we will continue to improve next week,” said Barber.

BOX SCORE

RC 0 1 2 0 5 2 10 11 1

RHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3