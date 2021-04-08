Rockingham Community College Eagles baseball team splits with Montreat in double-header

WENTWORTH - The RCC Eagles baseball team split with Montreat in double-header on Wednesday afternoon. In game No.1 the Cavaliers edged RCC 13-12 in an action-packed shootout.
Homeruns by Eagles players Scott Meitzler, Bennet Nooe and Jarred Simpson kept Montreat’s back against the wall for the whole game, but ultimately they held on for the win in the first half of the double-header.
“We jumped on them early scoring eight runs in the first inning then we let off the gas and let them come back. We made some fielding errors that gave them some runs and they capitalized on it,” Eagles head coach Reece Honeycutt said.
Game No. 2 was an equally close affair, but this time RCC came away with a 9-8 win. Some of the highlights included a grand slam, bases loaded home run by Steven Dallas. Ricky Gonzalez picked up the win on the mound and Scott Meitzler came through with the save.
“We came up with big hits when the opportunity arose. Steven Dallas with the big grand slam and Jarred Simpson with a base hit that scored a couple more runs. Both of those hits helped save the game,” said Honeycutt.
UP NEXT:
The Eagles hosts a doubleheader Saturday, April 10 at noon versus Surry Community College.
RCC signings
In other RCC baseball news, three Eagle sophomores recently signed letters of intent to play at the next level and continue their college educations later this fall. Sophomore first baseman and designated hitter Jarred Simpson recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball and continue his college education with Bluefield State College in West Virginia. Joining him at Bluefield State is pitcher Justin Cash and catcher / pitcher Scott Meitzler inked with Lenoir Rhyne University.
Honeycutt has said on several occasions that is a point of pride for the RCC program to afford their student-athletes not only the chance to continue to play baseball, but also the opportunity to attain another college degree after they complete their associates.
“Over the past three years we have had 29 players transfer to play baseball at four-year universities. We are very proud of this as we help mold our student-athletes as a student and an athlete. Our head coach, Reece Honeycutt, is a great support for our players in getting them to further their education and playing careers,” Rockingham Community College Athletic Director Maggie Murray said.
List of RCC baseball transfers over the years:
Christian Ruff, Catcher - Emmanuel College (GA) (D-2)
Chayce Aldridge, Outfielder - Erskine College (SC) (D-2)
Weston Kerley, RHP / Infielder - Erskine College (SC) (D-2)
Zach Mcginnis, Infielder - Queens University (NC) (D-2)
Gavin Taylor, Outfielder - William & Peace University (NC) (D-3)
Dominic Colosimo, RHP - Greensboro College (NC) (D-3)
Clayton Day, RHP - Ferrum College (VA) (D-3)
Ausar Rankin, Outfielder - Bryan College (TN) (NAIA)
Timmy Smith, Infielder - Montreat College (NC) (NAIA)
Walker Joyce, RHP - East Tennessee State University (TN) (D-1)
Brett Ferguson, Catcher - St-Augustine’s University (NC) (D-2)
Tristian Hartfield, RHP - Erskine College (SC) (D-2)
Beau Eger, Infielder - Glenville State College (WV) (D-2)
Robert Robledo, RHP - Methodist University (NC) (D-3)
Jehu Zarate, Infielder - Greensboro College (NC) (D-3)
Dalton Binkley, LHP - Pfeiffer University (NC) (D-3)
Garrett Ward, RHP - Greensboro College (NC) (D-3)
Chase Revier, RHP - Montreat College (NC) (NAIA)
Caleb Henderson, Infielder - Montreat College (NC) (NAIA)
Brett Saunders, First Basemen - Tusculum College (TN) (D-2)
Brandon Moore, Outfielder - Young Harris University (GA) (D-2)
Austin Sherrill, Outfielder - St-Augustine’s University (NC) (D-2)
Jack Witner, Shortstop - Shenandoah University (VA) (D-3)
Blake Bond, Outfielder - Greensboro College (NC) (D-3)
Nick Tilley, Catcher - William and Peace University (NC) (D-3)
Jamey May, LHP - William and Peace University (NC) (D-3)
Noah Carter, RHP - William and Peace University (NC) (D-3)
Sean Parlee, Catcher - Bluefield College (VA) (NAIA)
Dylan Haskell, Outfielder - Montreat College (NC) (NAIA)