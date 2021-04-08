Rockingham Community College Eagles baseball team splits with Montreat in double-header

WENTWORTH - The RCC Eagles baseball team split with Montreat in double-header on Wednesday afternoon. In game No.1 the Cavaliers edged RCC 13-12 in an action-packed shootout.

Homeruns by Eagles players Scott Meitzler, Bennet Nooe and Jarred Simpson kept Montreat’s back against the wall for the whole game, but ultimately they held on for the win in the first half of the double-header.

“We jumped on them early scoring eight runs in the first inning then we let off the gas and let them come back. We made some fielding errors that gave them some runs and they capitalized on it,” Eagles head coach Reece Honeycutt said.

Game No. 2 was an equally close affair, but this time RCC came away with a 9-8 win. Some of the highlights included a grand slam, bases loaded home run by Steven Dallas. Ricky Gonzalez picked up the win on the mound and Scott Meitzler came through with the save.

“We came up with big hits when the opportunity arose. Steven Dallas with the big grand slam and Jarred Simpson with a base hit that scored a couple more runs. Both of those hits helped save the game,” said Honeycutt.

UP NEXT:

The Eagles hosts a doubleheader Saturday, April 10 at noon versus Surry Community College.