Rockingham county girl’s golf team claims NCHSAA 3A Regional crown

The Rockingham County girl’s golf team followed up on their most recent Mid-State 3A Conference title last week with a 2021 3A NCHSAA Central Region championship Tuesday afternoon at Greensboro National Golf Course.
The Lady Cougars were collectively dominant on the day with 32 fewer strokes than second place Western Alamance.
Rockingham won with a team total of 256. The Lady Warriors were second with 288, followed by East Rowan (292), South Iredell (293), East Chapel Hill (295), Lee County (297), Southern Alamance (305), Northwood (312) and Union Pines (328).
Rockingham junior Elli Flinchum led the charge, finishing up as the individual runner-up to Emily Matthews with a score of 78. Matthews finished second individually last year at the state championship.
RCHS junior Olivia Peterson was just a few strokes back of the leader board, closing out her day with a score of 84 to garner a fifth place individual performance. Rockingham freshman Meredith Pegram continued to play well beyond her years with a score of 94 as she finished at 12th.
“I always tell the girls that the number one goal for the season is to win the conference. I am really proud of them for doing that and adding the regional tournament to the list of their accomplishments. Elli was able to finish second individually which won her a medal. She has improved tremendously since last season. So has Olivia Peterson. When I first saw Meredith play, I knew if she worked hard we had a chance at the conference championship and regionals. She proved me right. The state tournament is next Tuesday at Beacon Ridge, and will only be one day this year. We have experience, talent, and a good work ethic, so with a few good bounces who knows? Whatever happens, we have had a great season. The girls have worked hard and represented the school and their families with class. I am proud of them,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.
He said given the veteran experience of Flinchum and Peterson, in addition with the play of Pegram, the future looks bright when the ladies get back to play once again this fall.
It was certainly a difficult year due to the pandemic crisis which led to the cancellation of high school sports last year, but Williams said his players never lost focus and worked on their own in anticipation of playing this spring instead of the fall of 2020.