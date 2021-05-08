Rockingham county girl’s golf team claims NCHSAA 3A Regional crown

“I always tell the girls that the number one goal for the season is to win the conference. I am really proud of them for doing that and adding the regional tournament to the list of their accomplishments. Elli was able to finish second individually which won her a medal. She has improved tremendously since last season. So has Olivia Peterson. When I first saw Meredith play, I knew if she worked hard we had a chance at the conference championship and regionals. She proved me right. The state tournament is next Tuesday at Beacon Ridge, and will only be one day this year. We have experience, talent, and a good work ethic, so with a few good bounces who knows? Whatever happens, we have had a great season. The girls have worked hard and represented the school and their families with class. I am proud of them,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.