Rockingham County loses two varsity coaches in the same week

WENTWORTH – Rockingham County High School experienced a bit of a double-whammy this week after losing two quality varsity sports coaches. Head baseball coach George Barber, and basketball coach Tanner Brooks, both announced they were leaving their posts earlier this week.

Cougars Athletics Director Courtney Paschal confirmed via email the two coaches had stepped down Wednesday. She said the school has opened the positions up and are currently reviewing resumes to fill the posts.

Paschal said she already has basketball interviews set up for next week and RCHS hopes to have someone in place for one, or both positions, by mid to late August.

Brooks left Rockingham after he accepted a position as the new head golf coach at Ferrum College, his alma mater, where he played from 2014 to 2018.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, especially being at Rockingham for just a season. I’m a Rockingham guy. I graduated from here and I put a lot of heart into it. I love that place and I love the people, but when a college offer like that comes up and they are coming after you, then you have to give it some serious consideration. After talking with the college, I decided it the best decision moving forward, but I wish Rockingham the absolute best. Coach Paschal is one of the best A.D.’s around and she’s going to work tirelessly to find what’s best for the kids. I’m sure the program will be in good hands here shortly,” Brooks said.

Barber who was a star player on the Cougars 1996 3A NCHSAA state championship baseball team, has been the head coach since 2014, said he wanted to spend more time with his family as the primary reason for his decision.

“The reason I got into teaching and coaching initially was to get back involved with the Rockingham County baseball program . . . We’ve had a lot of success over the years, but personally, with my family, it’s just a huge time commitment. I just felt like it was time for a change. I’ve got a daughter starting high school and the amount of time that I’ve made to the program over the last 11 or 12 years has been tremendous. I just think it is time for a change for me and my family,” Barber said.

Barber closed out his head coaching career at Rockingham with a 115-58 record and made seven trips to the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs.

During his tenure, he guided the Cougars to Mid-State 3A Conference championships in 2014, 2016, 2017 and a co-championship in 2019.