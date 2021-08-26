Rockingham County’s Stabb wins top honors at USA Track and Field Masters Championships

AMES, IOWA – Reidsville resident Angela Stabb, at the age of 78, has found her fountain of youth through track and field, a sport she didn’t even take up until she was 55.
She recently completed the 2021 USA Track and Field Masters Championships in Ames, Iowa where 1,500 athletes nation-wide from the ages of 25-96 years old competed.
The annual event didn’t take place in 2020 due to COVID-19, so Stabb said all of the competitors were not only excited but anxious to show what they could do in this year’s event which took place July 22-25.
Stabb not only competed, but actually won first-place gold in the 1500 meter events for 75 to 79 year old females which made her a national champion once again for the 14th time in her illustrious running career.
She also received a silver medal for the 800 meter, bronze in the 200 meter and she and the 4x100 relay team took home the gold as well.
According to the 2021 Indoor Masters athletes report, Stabb was declared the national champion in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meter events, ranking her the No. 1 competitor in her age bracket in the world.
Her success as an elite athlete at this stage of life is actually quite remarkable considering she didn’t participate in sports in either high school or college.
She got involved in running many years ago with the support of one of her daughters who was competing in cross-country in college who gave her some pointers on running and her other daughter taught her how to swim as ways to help Stabb live a healthier life.
Eventually she started to compete in 5K’s, 10K’s and half marathons into her 60’s. Later she met a representative from the Greensboro Piedmont Pacers and he introduced her to USA Track and Field, which led her to both indoor and outdoor track and field events which has taken her all over the country to compete over the years.
A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Staab competes in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 — but said she really excels in the distance events.
She said not only does she enjoy the rigors of competition, but Stabb wants to do everything she can to maintain a healthy heart and lungs in addition to other health benefits.
Prior to retirement, Staab was an administrator of Annie Penn Hospital for eight years and served as the vice president in charge of patient care.
Staab’s example has rubbed off on a lot of people over the years and she said that is an unexpected reward.
Since getting into the sport of competitive running Stabb always encourages others to join her, no matter their experience level because helping others is a way of life.