Rockingham County’s Stabb wins top honors at USA Track and Field Masters Championships

She got involved in running many years ago with the support of one of her daughters who was competing in cross-country in college who gave her some pointers on running and her other daughter taught her how to swim as ways to help Stabb live a healthier life.

Eventually she started to compete in 5K’s, 10K’s and half marathons into her 60’s. Later she met a representative from the Greensboro Piedmont Pacers and he introduced her to USA Track and Field, which led her to both indoor and outdoor track and field events which has taken her all over the country to compete over the years.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Staab competes in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 — but said she really excels in the distance events.

She said not only does she enjoy the rigors of competition, but Stabb wants to do everything she can to maintain a healthy heart and lungs in addition to other health benefits.

Prior to retirement, Staab was an administrator of Annie Penn Hospital for eight years and served as the vice president in charge of patient care.

Staab’s example has rubbed off on a lot of people over the years and she said that is an unexpected reward.