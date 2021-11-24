Rockingham County student-athletes taking their games to next level

“I just throw it in the zone and hope that my team stays behind me and does what they are supposed to do,” Johnson said.

Now that his college choice is made, he looks forward to getting back on the diamond for Rockingham and is optimistic the Cougars can be a force in the Mid-State 3A Conference with the intention to build on an 8-6 finish last season.

“I think we are going to be good this year and we are capable of making a strong post season run. We’ve got a lot of talented guys and some young guys too that I think can make an impact.”

Johnson plans to transfer to a four-year institution after Wake Tech to pursue a degree and a career track related to personal training.

Kira Soodek, Chowan University

Soodek, who primarily plays catcher for Rockingham, said Chowan University had the program she was looking for academically as well as the type of team where she felt she could make an impact at the next level.

Chowan, located in Murfreesboro, N.C. in the Northeastern part of the state near the coast, checked all of the boxes on her list on paper and after going down for a visit after a tournament, it didn’t take long for her to accept the offer.