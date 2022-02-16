Rockingham flexes muscle in tournament win over Dudley

Gregson scored a bucket and Fowler added two more to account for the only RCHS scores of the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers weren’t able to take advantage with the exception of a 3-pointer by JaNy’a Joseph and a pair of baskets by Carney as Rockingham remained in control with a 38-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Dudley had their most productive stretch in the fourth quarter with four players combining for 15 points. Carney was the go-to as she scored 8 points on a pair of baskets while knocking down 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Joseph got in on the action as well as she knocked down her second 3-pointer.

Despite the Lady Panthers productivity in the final frame, Rockingham’s core rotation put the game away. Gregson scored two more baskets and Lilly Strittmatter added another. Rojas strong night continued as she drained another 3-pointer and Fowler scored a bucket in the post to lock up the win.

The Lady Cougars swept Dudley in the regular season series. They won the first match-up by a 53-40 margin Jan. 27 and 56-29 Feb. 4.

With the win, Rockingham’s winning streak improved to nine in a row.