Rockingham girl’s claim Nissan Holiday Tournament crown with win over Walkertown

WENTWORTH – Rockingham’s full-court trapping press fueled their offense as the Cougars rolled to a 71-48 victory over Walkertown at the Reidsville Nissan Holiday Basketball Tournament Thursday night.

The Cougars took control early as they went on a 7-0 run. But the Bengals finally started to get something going on offense as RCHS closed out the opening frame with a 16-11 lead.

Rockingham was in the driver’s seat for the majority of the half as the lead ballooned to 22 points, but Walkertown’s Journie Barr played a key role in cutting into the lead, knocking down five 3-pointers in the first half to trim the lead to 35-22 margin at the half.

“We didn’t want to box her or anything like that, but we needed to track of where she was on the court. It’s two things, we lost her a couple of times and she could flat-out stroke it. Also, 23 (Shaymiah Bailey) is a very good basketball player for them and we had to give her attention in the post and that caused us to kind of leave it open sometimes. I was a little disappointed that we left her, but I thought we did a much better job on her in the second half. In the first half, she kind of got lost. One of our keys, we didn’t perform well from that standpoint early. Late in the game, I thought we did the things that we needed to do to win. We tried to bust it open a couple of times, but we did a good job of not letting them come back. At the end of the day, we got some steals and that turned into transition points on the other end,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.

The Wolfpack continued to challenge, but the Cougars continued to score from the inside-out to maintain a comfortable 53-41 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Walkertown continued to make it interesting as they made it a three-possession game at 9 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter, but Rockingham made a solid final push to lock up the win.

Balanced scoring by committee was a key in the victory for RCHS.

Addie Gregson had 19, Lily Strittmatter added 18, Macey Hardy netted 15 and Ava Grace Pruitt chipped in 12 to lead Rockingham offensively.

All-tournament recipients for Rockingham were Pruitt, Strittmatter and Gregson – who was also selected as the tournament MVP.

Barr led Walkertown with 23 including six 3-pointers while Bailey added 16.

All-Tournament selections for Walkertown were Shamyiah Bailey and Barr.

Wall said the three games in as many days in the tournament was definitely a grind, but he wanted one last test before conference play begins in the New Year.

“I think it can only help. Its kind-of one of those things – we’re tired as a group, but we played well. We did the things we were supposed to do. Earlier in the year, we made some mistakes late. Tonight we did some good things and kind-of grew up a little bit and I’m super-proud of the kids. It was a good way to finish off the holidays and the way I look at it, I break the season down into multiple parts. We are through with this part and now we’ve got to get ready for conference play, so there are no days off. I told them I want them to enjoy the rest of the weekend. We’ll open up if they want to shoot tomorrow, but we are not going to practice, so go out and enjoy the weekend because when we get back on Monday, we are back to business,” said Wall.

The Cougars have won four in a row as they prepare to flip the calendar to 2023.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (2-1, 9-1) hosts Mid-State 3A Conference foe High Point Central (0-3, 0-12) Jan. 4.

Walkertown (0-1, 5-2) hosts Reidsville (1-0, 3-3) on Jan. 3.

BOX SCORE

R 16 11 18 18 71

W 11 19 19 7 48