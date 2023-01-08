Rockingham girl’s rally for late win to sweep rival Reidsville

WENTWORTH – In a game they led nearly the entire way, Rockingham eventually turned the tables in the fourth quarter to come away with a 59-57 win over Reidsville to sweep the series over the Rams Saturday afternoon on Wall Court.

Rockingham won the first game in the series by a 49-43 margin Dec. 19 in Reidsville, and perhaps the biggest difference in the game was the post scoring presence by the Rams.

Kierra Perkins and Gracious Wise carried the load in the first game, but they definitely got some help in the finale.

The Lady Rams took control thanks to balanced scoring by Wise, Mariah Wilson and Alysia Joyce which helped RHS take a RHS 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.

That inside-out balance was the story in the second frame as well as Reidsville’s lead increased to two possessions at 35-29 at the half.

The Rams continued to maintain control as they close out the third period with a 46-40 advantage by the end of the third period.

It was anyone’s game heading down the stretch, but Rockingham outscored RHS 19-11 that put them over the top for the win. Rockingham’s Addison Gregson made a difference down the stretch as the Cougars kept the ball in her hands. She hit 10 of 14 free throws over the course of the night which definitely helped turn the tide in Rockingham’s favor.

“Addie’s a good ball player. She’s done some good things for us the last couple of years and you know it was big for us tonight because she struggled the previous night (at Dudley). Sometimes when you have a poor game, it can linger and she didn’t let it linger. She made a couple of mistakes, but I’m glad No. 10 is on my team. She does some good things for us on offense and defense and like I said, I’m glad she is with us,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.

RCHS cut the lead down to one possession in the final frame, and Reidsville had a chance to win at the end down 2-points with 3.8 seconds remaining, but they couldn’t get a shot off as the Cougars locked up the sweep.

“Hats off to Reidsville, they are a good team. They’ve got some post players inside and have got some real good guards. Early on, we couldn’t get some shots to fall. We got a couple of steals out of our press early, but missed some layups. You know, we had just played a really big game the night before and we were tired. I didn’t want to press at that point because it could really hurt us but they had a pretty big lead on us, it had to be close to 10 – I called a timeout and I told the kids – ‘this is why you play basketball – this type of environment. This is what you live for from a game standpoint. The crowd, the atmosphere, you’ve got to soak it in but you’ve got to weather the storm. Good things are going to happen, you just have got to let them happen.’ We made a couple of changes defensively and the kids bought into what we needed to do,” said Wall.

Gregson led the Cougars with 18 points. Lily Strittmatter added 17 and Macey Hardy had 14.

Gracious Wise led the Rams with 19 and knocked down a trip of 3-pointers. Kiera Perkins had 15, Morgan Hooper added 10 and Mariah Wilson chipped in 8 points.

UP NEXT: RHS (2-0, 5-4) hosts Mid-State 2A Conference foe West Stokes (2-2, 3-11) next Tuesday then travels to take on cross-county rival McMichael (2-1, 7-5) next Friday in Mayodan.

Rockingham (3-2, 12-2) hosts Northeast Guilford (2-3, 5-7) Tuesday then travels to face at Atkins (4-1, 8-4) Friday.

BOX SCORE

RC 16 13 11 19 59

RHS 18 17 11 11 57