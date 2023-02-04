WENTWORTH - With just two regular season games remaining, Rockingham used pressure defense and balanced scoring to pull off a big 67-52 victory over Dudley in the second half of the round-robin Mid-State 3A Conference rivalry Friday night.

Steady scoring from the get-go helped the Cougars take the early lead and it was something they would never relinquish as Rockingham took the 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Six different Rockingham players scored in the opening frame.

Ava Grace Pruitt, who had already knocked down a 3-point basket in the first quarter, hit two more and Lily Strittmatter knocked down another as the Cougars closed out the half with a 37-26 advantage.

Rockingham’s defense continued to keep the Panthers at arm’s length after the break as they continued to spread the ball around with five players scoring as the lead increased to 12 points at 59-47 by the end of the third period.

The Cougars protected the ball as Dudley grew more desperate to get stops. Rockingham hit enough free throws down the stretch to close the deal in the final frame hitting eight of 10.

“We played a good game. We limited turnovers and shot the ball well. So did Dudley. Most of the time, I like good defensive battles. Tonight, this was a good offensive battle. Both teams played well offensively. Both teams did a good job. Yeah, we were a little bit banged up, but we played with heart and we did what we had to do to win,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.

Ava Grace Pruitt had a game-high 26 points including four 3-point baskets and six rebound. Macey Hardy added 15 and Hadlee Russell and Lily Strittmatter each scored 12 to pace Rockingham offensively. In addition, Addie Gregson did her part facilitating the scoring with 14 assists and also had six rebounds and seven steals.

Makayla Carney led the Panthers with 20 points and Kimora Haith had 15 points on five 3-pointers. If not for Dudley’s process from beyond the arc, it would have been a blowout for Rockingham. The Panthers knocked down a combined nine 3-pointers on the night.

Dudley won the first game in the regular season by a 56-55 Margin Jan. 6.

With three teams vying for the second place spot in the Mid-State 3A Conference race, next week’s final regular season finish could very well determine whether Rockingham, Dudley or Atkins secures that second place spot behind Smith and earn an automatic post season bid.

“If I’ve done the math right, I think we’d be second. We’d be tied, but we’ll get the nod. But at the end of the day, it’s one game at a time. Do we want that? Absolutely. We want to finish second for seeding purposes because we want everyone coming to Wentworth. Don’t get me wrong. All roads lead through Smith, but that second spot gives us as many games here as we can get and that’s what we want. I want someone going into post season play going where’s Wentworth? We’ve got a big picture, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time,” said Wall.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (8-4, 17-4) travels to Northeast Guilford (6-6, 10-10) and Dudley (9-4, 14-7) hosts Southern Guilford (4-8, 7-15) Feb. 7.

BOX SCORE

R 19 18 22 14 67

D 11 15 21 13 52