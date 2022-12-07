Rockingham girl's complete sweep of regional rival Morehead

WENTWORTH – The Cougars girl’s basketball team continued to gather steam to begin the 2022-2023 season with a 54-34 victory over cross-county rival Morehead Tuesday night on Wall Court.

Points were tough to come by in the early going for both teams.

RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said it was a frustrating beginning to the game.

“If we were standing on the beach, we couldn’t have thrown it in the ocean to start the game. We missed a lot of easy baskets and jump shots. Before tonight, we had shot the ball particularly well so far this year. It’s like I told my kids, we’ve got to be able to handle adversity. We did a good job and weathered the storm even though we didn’t play particularly well in the first half. We got back to doing things the right way in the third quarter. We played better defense, got a couple of steals, made a few layups – and knocked down a few jumpers and things kind of got started for us,” Wall said.

It was basically a one possession game with under three minutes to play in the first quarter, but scores by Ava Grace Pruitt and a put-back score by Lily Strittmatter helped the Cougars pull out to a 13-5 advantage to close out the opening frame.

Qwanea Rogers scored a pair of buckets, Aniyah Wilkens added another and Alicia Wall knocked down 2 of 4 free throws to keep it close, but Rockingham remained on top, closing out the half up 22-13.

Rockingham’s defensive intensity ramped up as their full court defense forced multiple turnovers as the lead grew to 43-18 to close out the third period.

The Panthers finally started to find some rhythm offensively, as they outscored RCHS 16-11 in the final frame, but the late push wasn’t enough to overcome the commanding deficit heading down the stretch as the Cougars closed out the win.

Strittmatter led the Cougars with 12, Addie Gregson had 11, Pruitt added 10 and Macey Hardy chipped in 8 to pace Rockingham offensively.

Qwanea Rogers was the only Morehead player to reach double figures scoring 17.

The Cougars won the first half of the round-robin rivalry by a 57-26 margin Nov. 22 in Eden.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (4-0) hits the road to take on Southern Guilford (1-4) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. then hosts Smith (2-0) Dec. 13. Morehead (3-2) hosts Bartlett Yancey (1-0) Friday then hosts North Forsyth (1-4) Dec. 13.

Wall said it’s a good feeling to be undefeated heading into Mid-State 3A Conference play, especially with a young team looking to build confidence with a tough slate of teams on deck in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s always good. I told the kids we are trying to play it one game at a time. We can’t look past anything except one game at a time. Now, everybody is human, you might look back behind you, but you have got to keep looking forward. We’ve got Southern Guilford next and we are not going to worry about next week. Every win is important. I’m extremely competitive, my kids are competitive and the only two columns we try to focus on is the win-loss column. I told them, I played collegiate golf. At the end of the game, score cards don’t have pictures. Depending on how things work, a 3 is a 3, a win is a win, so you’ve got to be able to focus and move on. You’ve got to be able to remember things, but you don’t have to dwell on them and just get better from it,” said Wall.

BOX SCORE

R 13 9 21 11 54

M 5 8 5 16 34