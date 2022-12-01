Rockingham girl's continue to shine with victory over Phoenix

MAYODAN – The Rockingham girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season courtesy of a 50-37 win over cross-county rival McMichael Wednesday night.

Good perimeter shooting, strong transition play, and solid defense laid the foundation for the Cougars victory.

It was basically a one-possession game for the majority of the opening frame, but back-to-back scores in the post by Hadlee Russell and a 3-point basket by Lily Strittmatter put the Cougars in control with an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Things continued to go in Rockingham’s favor as the defense didn’t give the Phoenix many good looks and that pressure also created turnovers that led to points in transition as the lead ballooned to 20 points by the 34-14 point to end the half.

Scores by McMichael’s Faith Robertson and Anna Casto kept the game from getting out of hand, but the Cougars continued to score to maintain a 46-29 at the end of the third period.

The Phoenix were able to get it down to 13 points thanks to a series of buckets by Gracie Lovelace, but that was as close as DMHS would get as Rockingham put the game on ice.

Rockingham’s Ava Grace Pruitt had a game-high 18 points and knocked down a trio of 3-point baskets. Lily Strittmatter added 12 and had a pair of triples while Macey Hardy had 8 points.

McMichael’s Gracie Lovelace led the Phoenix with 15 points. Robertson added 11 and Anna Casto scored 9 more including a pair of 3-pointers.

UP NEXT: McMichael (1-2) will travel to take on Rockingham (2-0) Friday in the second half of the round-robin rivalry Friday night. The Phoenix has another road trip to North Stokes (2-0) Dec. 6. Rockingham hosts Morehead (0-1) next Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

R 18 15 12 4 50

M 9 5 14 8 37