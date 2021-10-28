Rockingham golf team finishes in third place at 3A NCHSAA state championship

“This year we didn’t have a good tournament putting and we struggled with our ball strikes a little bit. It just didn’t happen for us. I think we were the best team in the state, but statistically we had a bad first day. We made a run the second day and actually got within one shot of the lead, but we didn’t drive the ball very well and hit a few balls out of bounds when we started to make a run. That slowed us down and we just couldn’t recover. We didn’t putt well and I should have focused on that more, but I’m proud of them and it was a great year. They accomplished a lot for the school and the community and we are real proud of them. Like I said, third place in the state is a tremendous accomplishment,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.