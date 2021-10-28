Rockingham golf team finishes in third place at 3A NCHSAA state championship

JACKSON SPRINGS - The Rockingham County women’s golf team closed out with a third place finish at the 2021 3A NCHSAA state championship on Grey Fox Course at the Foxfire Resort & Golf Club Oct. 25-26.
The Lady Cougars ended day one in second with a total team score of 75 behind first place Fike with a 69. East Rowan and Union Pines kept the pressure on the leaders closing out with a score of 76.
Rockingham’s Elli Flinchum kept her team at the top of the leader board with a seventh place overall score of 84.
Meanwhile, teammates Meredith Pegram (92) and Olivia Peterson (115) did their part in the heart of the standings.
On the second day, Flinchum moved into sixth place overall with a tally of 82 for a two-day total of 166. Pegram shot a 102 and Petterson added a score of 101 for totals of 194 and 216 respectively.
“This year we didn’t have a good tournament putting and we struggled with our ball strikes a little bit. It just didn’t happen for us. I think we were the best team in the state, but statistically we had a bad first day. We made a run the second day and actually got within one shot of the lead, but we didn’t drive the ball very well and hit a few balls out of bounds when we started to make a run. That slowed us down and we just couldn’t recover. We didn’t putt well and I should have focused on that more, but I’m proud of them and it was a great year. They accomplished a lot for the school and the community and we are real proud of them. Like I said, third place in the state is a tremendous accomplishment,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.
Fike, the 2021 3A NCHSAA state champions, led the field at the end of both days. On Monday they shot a 68 and closed out the tournament with a total of 133. Union Pines climbed from a tie for third on day one, to second place with a score of 136. RCHS’s third place finish was 8 strokes behind Union Pines and 24 better than fourth place East Rowan.
The Lady Cougars entered the state tournament after winning both the 2021 Mid-State 3A Conference title as well as the NCHSAA 3A Central regional championship earlier this month.
The state tournament was the final high school event for seniors Olivia Peterson and Elli Flinchum, both key contributors to a program still adding to the legacy of four-consecutive state championships from 2015-2018.
“These seniors have accomplished a lot - four conference championships, three conference tournament titles, three regional titles, two third’s one second and one first place finish in the state tournament. They did it with sacrifice and determination. I am really proud of them. I will miss them and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in life,” Williams said.
For complete team and individual scores visit nchsaa.org.