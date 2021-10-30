Rockingham holds off second half rally to notch home win over Atkins

RCHS head football coach Brad Baker said he and his team approached this game as a must-win type of situation to earn a post season bid.

“We wanted to finish with an overall season winning record. A winning record in the conference, winning on senior night and the most important thing that I told them is that if we win, we are in and that’s what we talked about all week. They are going to take 32 (teams) in the west and I think we are going to be in that top 32. We’ll find out tomorrow morning. We are probably going to be on the road . . . but we have a better road record than we do at home,” the coach said.

Rockingham was 2-3 at home and 3-1 on the road this season.

Baker was particularly pleased that his seniors closed out strong at home.