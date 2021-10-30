Rockingham holds off second half rally to notch home win over Atkins

WENTWORTH – A quick start on offense in the first half, combined with key stops down the stretch, locked up a 24-12 Mid-State 3A Conference victory for Rockingham over Atkins in the final game of the 2021 regular season Friday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.
For a while, it looked as if a RCHS route might be on deck due to the solid start.
The Camels received the opening kick and the Rockingham defense made their presence felt forcing a punt, which the Cougars blocked and converted into a touchdown for the 6-0 lead.
Success continued on both sides of the ball, and by halftime, Rockingham had built an impressive 18-0 lead.
That three possession deficit seemed to serve as a wake-up call however, as Atkins mounted a scoring drive in the third, but the Cougars kept up the pressure, adding another TD to extend the lead to 24-6.
Atkins scored once more in the final frame, yet Rockingham’s defense made sure they wouldn’t get any closer to put the win on ice.
Even though Atkins had more rushing yards over the course of the night (230 compared to 139), the Cougars defense made several key stops when it counted to end potential scoring drives.
Rockingham running back Josh Campbell was the true work horse for the Cougars, as he generated 124 yards rushing on 21 attempts and scored three touchdowns in the process. He’s been on a tear as of late, amassing nearly 250 yards rushing in the last two games.
RCHS head football coach Brad Baker said he and his team approached this game as a must-win type of situation to earn a post season bid.
“We wanted to finish with an overall season winning record. A winning record in the conference, winning on senior night and the most important thing that I told them is that if we win, we are in and that’s what we talked about all week. They are going to take 32 (teams) in the west and I think we are going to be in that top 32. We’ll find out tomorrow morning. We are probably going to be on the road . . . but we have a better road record than we do at home,” the coach said.
Rockingham was 2-3 at home and 3-1 on the road this season.
Baker was particularly pleased that his seniors closed out strong at home.
“There were a couple of lean years for some of these seniors when they were young, but they are starting to reap the rewards of all of the hard work it took to get here. I’ve got four senior offensive linemen, a senior receiver, a senior running back and of course a senior quarterback. A lot of those guys are on defense too. I’ve got a senior safety, a senior linebacker and the whole defensive line are seniors, so they’ve been through the lean years and experienced that and now they are enjoying some success. Hopefully, tomorrow around noon we will know where we are going. It’s a brand new season and we are excited to be there.”
Rockingham closed out the regular season at 4-3 in the Mid-State 3A Conference and 5-4 overall. The NCHSAA released brackets Saturday. That information wasn’t available at press time. Visit nchsaa.org for complete state-wide schedule.
BOX SCORE
R 6 12 6 0 24
A 0 0 6 6 12