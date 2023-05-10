The Rockingham County boy’s golf team came up one shot short of qualifying for the 3A state tournament as a team at the 3A NCHSAA regional tournament at Sapona Country Club in Lexington May 8 in the nine team field.
“We came really close to qualifying for the state tournament at Sapona on Monday. Not qualifying by one shot is really hard to swallow. Ultimately, we missed too many putts from four feet and in. The coach always has to take the blame for that. The day of regionals they have to go in the hole from four feet and in. I should have pushed them harder as far as putting is concerned and prepared them better mentally for a one day qualifier. I don't think they gave up and they fought to the end and I am proud of them for that. Ryder (Wilmouth ) and Roman (Jamison ) played well enough to qualify individually and will move on to Foxfire next week. I look forward to watching them compete. We will miss Colby and Ryder next year. I have no doubt they will be successful in whatever they choose to do,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.
As a team, the Cougars finished the day with a score of 331, behind third place Lake Norman Charter at 330. Oak Grove won the day with a team score of 310 and East Rowan closed out at second with a mark of 319.
Northern Davidson was in fifth place with a score of 341, followed by Northwest Cabarrus (342), Jesse Carson (348), Ledford (351) and Central Academy of Technology and Arts (368).
Prior to the Regionals, the Rockingham County golf recently won both the Mid-State 3A regular season and conference tournament championships. The tournament title was secure on the Cougars home course of Greensboro National Golf Course in Summerfield the previous week.
Jamison won Player of the Year for the Mid-State 3A Conference. In addition, Seth Cayton won the Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament medalist.
Rockingham County team members include Dylan Tate, Jamison, Wilmouth, Colby Gunter, Isaiah Valdez and Cayton.
UP NEXT: Cougars golfers Wilmouth and Jamison will compete in the 2023 3A NCHSAA individual state championship May 15-16 after qualifying at the regionals.