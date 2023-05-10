“We came really close to qualifying for the state tournament at Sapona on Monday. Not qualifying by one shot is really hard to swallow. Ultimately, we missed too many putts from four feet and in. The coach always has to take the blame for that. The day of regionals they have to go in the hole from four feet and in. I should have pushed them harder as far as putting is concerned and prepared them better mentally for a one day qualifier. I don't think they gave up and they fought to the end and I am proud of them for that. Ryder (Wilmouth ) and Roman (Jamison ) played well enough to qualify individually and will move on to Foxfire next week. I look forward to watching them compete. We will miss Colby and Ryder next year. I have no doubt they will be successful in whatever they choose to do,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.