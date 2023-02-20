Different paths and experiences led to the same destination as Rockingham, Reidsville and McMichael all made the field for the2023 2A and 3A state basketball playoffs.

No. 13 Rockingham versus No. 20 North Cabarrus

The Cougars, still reeling from a 49-45 loss in the semi-final round to Eastern Guilford last week, now seek to regroup. Rockingham, although young, won five of their last six games to close out the regular season and finish in second place in the Mid-State 3A regular season race.

RCHS will face a tough North Cabarrus team in first round action. The Trojans will likely be ready to avenge the 59-53 overtime loss to Central Cabarrus in the tournament championship last week, so the Cougars will have their collective hands full.

No. 17 McMichael (15-9) at No. 16 Hendersonville (17-9)

The Phoenix are also looking for redemption following a late season skid. Led by senior guard Faith Robertson, McMichael has the talent to make a run. After several injuries this season, the Phoenix are looking to put a positive stamp on the 2022-2023 campaign.

No. 20 RHS (12-11) at No. 13 Newtown-Conover (23-4)

After winning four-consecutive games to earn a post season bid, the Reidsville girls hit a roadblock in a 60-38 loss to T.W. Andrews last weekend in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship Feb. 17. Never-the-less, the Rams did enough to earn a spot in the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs. They have no easy task however, facing a proven Newton-Conover team that enter the game after winning seven in a row in addition to finishing second in the 2A 45 Conference in 2023.