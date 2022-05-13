Rockingham makes history, earning a trip to third round of state playoffs

WENTWORTH – For the second time in seven days, Rockingham head softball coach Scott Isley got a celebratory ice bath. The first followed the Cougars 6-0 Mid-State 3A Conference tournament title win over Eastern Guilford May 5. His most recent field shower came moments after the conclusion of an impressive 6-0 shutout victory over Stuart Cramer in the second round of the 2022 3A NCHSAA state softball playoffs Thursday night.

“It was cold. Today, it was real cold, but it was worth it. I’m just so proud of these kids. We did something we didn’t think we could do,” Isley said of his team that made history as the first to ever advance past the second round of the post season.

The Cougars have certainly had their fair share of contenders over the years, but something always seemed to go wrong in the playoffs. This season, so far, everything has fallen into place after RCHS won the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season title, as well as the league tournament championship and rolled to 24-consecutive wins along the way.

Rockingham got it going right out of the gate beginning with an RBI double by senior Olivia Rebb, followed by another run plated courtesy of a shot to the base of the center field fence by sophomore Blaklea Neal for the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The Storm threatened to close the margin after getting two runners on board with two outs, but the Cougars defense secured the final out to end the inning.

Rockingham added a much-needed cushion on a perfectly placed RBI bunt that petered to a stop just a couple of feet in front of home plate by senior Shaelyn Leonard for another score in the bottom of the fifth to increase the margin to 3-0.

Cramer threatened once again in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs. Down 3-0 in the count, Neal secured the final strike to get out of yet another jam.

In the bottom of the frame, junior Paydon Reynolds hit a two RBI double to bump the lead up to 5-0. Next up, Rebb came through again, plating another run on a shot to right field on what turned out to be the final score of the night. The Rockingham defense did the rest as they closed out the win in the top of the seventh.

“Our defense the last three or four games has been top-notch. They are making plays now. They have confidence in themselves and each other and going after it. They want to win,” Isley said.

Prior to the loss to Rockingham, Cramer had won nine-straight after finishing in second place behind Crest in the Big South 3A Conference with a 12-2 record.

Rockingham advanced to the second round following an 8-2 win over No. 27 Forestview (13-11) in the first round of the state playoffs May 12.

Isley, Rockingham’s softball coach since 1998, said he’s seen some very good Cougar teams over the years, but this one has the chance to be great.

“They amaze me with what they are doing. We have faced some good pitching and they are coming through with big hits. If you would have told me at the beginning of the year we’d be here – I don’t know if I would have believed you. This team has gone further than any we’ve ever had. All of them have been good, but we’ve run into some stop signs along the way, but this one here, this is a special group,” said the coach.

Isley said this unprecedented run for the Cougars wouldn’t be possible without his assistant coaches Lee Purdy, Cassie Gover, Candice Corcoran, Katie Longbreak and Ed Smaldone.

UP NEXT: No. 6 seed Rockingham (24-2) will hit the road to play No. 3 North Buncombe (21-1) Tuesday, May 17 in the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs. The Black Hawks defeated No. 14 North Lincoln 4-1 in their second round game May 12 to set up the much-anticipated date with the Cougars.

North Buncombe has won 20 in a row heading into Tuesday’s third round match-up.