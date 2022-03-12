Rockingham makes quick work of Southern Guilford in home opener

WENTWORTH – The Rockingham County baseball team continued to gather steam with a dominant 16-0 Mid-State 3A Conference win over Southern Guilford in the home opener at the Sam Jones Baseball Complex Friday night.

It was the second game in the series this week. The Cougars were dominant in the first game as well Monday night in a 21-2 victory in Greensboro.

RCHS pitcher Hunter Thomas and his defense did a good job of sitting the Storm batter’s down 1-2-3 and then the offense picked right up where they left off in the series opener March 7.

Dominick Hawkins and Ayden Johnson got the scoring going with back-to-back RBI doubles, then Clay Jones drove home another run to put Rockingham on top 3-0 at the bottom of the first inning.

The Cougars plated three more runs in the third and then exploded for 10 scores in the fourth inning which basically put the game on ice.

Thomas was stellar in the start for the Cougars. He pitched four innings and gave up one hit and walked two. Ethan Penny closed out the final inning to secure the win.