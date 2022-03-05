Rockingham maximizes opportunities to land win over Morehead

EDEN – A big offensive inning in the seventh by Rockingham broke open a one run game and ultimately propelled the Cougars to a 5-1 victory over cross-county rival Morehead in the Panthers home opener Friday night.
Outstanding pitching and defensive play was showcased by both teams over the course of the majority of the night.
Cougars shortstop Mason Lynch made several key plays defensively, but he really helped change the momentum of the game with a shot to shallow center field sending Tate Smaldone streaking from second to home for the 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Morehead had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the frame, but RCHS sophomore pitcher Hunter Thomas got the strike out to end the threat.
The Panthers did their part defensively holding Rockingham scoreless again in the sixth, but still couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end.
The Cougars had three players get on base after being hit by pitch in the seventh and following RBI shots by Dominick Hawkins and Ayden Johnson, that put the Panthers is a 5-0 hole heading into the bottom of the frame.
Matthew Simpson gave Morehead life after driving home a run off of a single to cut the lead to 5-1, but the RCHS defense came through with the final out to secure the win.
“We stayed in the game and had a couple of dropped third strikes and were able to get guys on base and got some big hits with runners in scoring position and that was the difference in the game . . .
Mason Lynch, he played great at shortstop tonight and I was really impressed with some of my outfielders, Clay Jones and Evan Shotwell, both made tough high school, even tough for college catches out there and Hunter Thomas, he threw strikes tonight. He did well on the varsity level for us as a freshman last year, but he really stepped up tonight. We are expecting some big things from him,” said Rockingham head coach George Barber.
Morehead head coach Caleb Houchins said his team had opportunities, but just failed to capitalize in key situations.
“They put the ball in play and made plays and we didn’t make the plays we needed to win. A lot of times we had guys on second base with two outs or less, but just couldn’t’ get them in. You’ve got to have timely hitting and make the other team have to play. It’s a long season. I’m not down. The team is upbeat, but we just lost to a better team tonight,” Houchins said.
The win was definitely a confidence-builder following the Cougars disappointing season opening 10-0 loss to Northern Guilford March 2 and Barber said picking up a road victory over a team like Morehead, a preseason top 20 program, was a step in the right direction.
“They are going to be a good team. Nance, on the mound, and they’ve got Friese, he’s a Division I hitter. They’ve got a lot of weapons and are going to win a lot of games this year, but it was nice to come over here and get a win versus a quality team,” said Barber.
Lynch led the way offensively for the Cougars with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Hawkins and Smaldone each had a hit and Johnson garnered a hit in addition to an RBI.
Thomas picked up the win for RCHS on the mound in seven innings of work. He gave up six hits and surrendered three walks.
Matthew Simpson led Morehead on offense with a pair of hits. Lucas Lynn had a hit and the lone Panther RBI. In addition, Landon Roberts and Seth Sharpe each had a hit apiece.
Anderson Nance, who had a strong night on the mound, was pulled on a pitch-count. He lasted 4.2 innings and gave up two hits and one run.
Simpson pitched two innings and gave up two hits and four runs while Lucas Brooks closed, giving up a hit in the final frame.
Morehead will get a shot to even the series against Rockingham in Wentworth March 23.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-1) will be back on the road with a trip to Southern Guilford (1-2) on Monday. Morehead is on the road as well versus Western Alamance (1-2) Wednesday.