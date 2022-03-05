Rockingham maximizes opportunities to land win over Morehead

“We stayed in the game and had a couple of dropped third strikes and were able to get guys on base and got some big hits with runners in scoring position and that was the difference in the game . . .

Mason Lynch, he played great at shortstop tonight and I was really impressed with some of my outfielders, Clay Jones and Evan Shotwell, both made tough high school, even tough for college catches out there and Hunter Thomas, he threw strikes tonight. He did well on the varsity level for us as a freshman last year, but he really stepped up tonight. We are expecting some big things from him,” said Rockingham head coach George Barber.

Morehead head coach Caleb Houchins said his team had opportunities, but just failed to capitalize in key situations.

“They put the ball in play and made plays and we didn’t make the plays we needed to win. A lot of times we had guys on second base with two outs or less, but just couldn’t’ get them in. You’ve got to have timely hitting and make the other team have to play. It’s a long season. I’m not down. The team is upbeat, but we just lost to a better team tonight,” Houchins said.