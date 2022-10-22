Rockingham notches must-win game over Northeast Guilford on Senior Night

WENTWORTH – What started out as an ugly grinder, turned into a second half thriller. As it turned out, once Rockingham finally seized the momentum, there was no turning back as the Cougars rolled on to a 40-27 win over Northeast Guilford on Senior Night in their final home game of the 2022 regular season at Cougar Pride Stadium Friday night.

In a penalty-plagued game, where both teams received a whopping combined 32 flags on the night, many fans were frustrated as the officiating crew seemed intent on calling a tight game which made for an unusually long night where it seemed like flags were flying on virtually every play for extended periods of time.

Throughout the entire first quarter, and a good portion of the second, Rockingham couldn’t get anything going offensively.

They didn’t manage a single first down until the 7:05 mark of the second period. But it still didn’t result in pay dirt from a scoring perspective as they were forced to punt just three plays later.

RCHS saved the best for the last few minutes of the first half however. After falling behind 13-0, the Cougars put together two touchdown drives with less than two minutes to play to tie the game right before halftime.

The first score was setup by a nice kick return by Rockingham junior Maleek Bryant who advanced the ball near midfield. Three plays later, quarterback Bryce Baker hit Bryant in the end zone from 14 yards out. RCHS’s defense then stepped up as well, forcing a punt with 1:24 to go in the half setting up another scoring opportunity.

Mixing the pass and the run effectively, the Cougars got a little help courtesy of NEG penalties to keep the drive moving. Then, Baker and Bryant hooked up again on another TD strike near the doorstep of the goal line to tie it at 13-13 with just 11.1 seconds remaining in the second frame.

Even though the momentum in RCHS’s favor had taken a turn, the Rams made a statement on the opening kickoff return of the third quarter.

Sophomore Yain Surles fielded a mid-range kick, then made a lightening cut to the outside, then raced untouched for a 70 yard touchdown to regain the lead at 20-13, which totally sucked the oxygen out of the stadium.

Rockingham responded right away on the ensuing drive however, taking just four plays to get onto the doorstep of the red zone once again. Baker and company went back to work. This time, the junior QB hooked up with a wide open Cole Chandler from 32 yards out near the left hash mark that resulted in a TD followed by a 2-point conversion score by Bryant to put the Cougars back in the driver’s seat with a 21-20 lead early in the third.

RCHS really turned up the heat after getting possession on back-to-back drives. The first of which culminated on a 1 yard plunge for a score by Micah Turner, followed by a rushing touchdown by Baker to bump the lead up to 34-20 late in the third quarter.

Northeast kept it close courtesy of a Cameron Hatchell 54 yard scoring pass to Barry Tate to get it back to a one-possession game with 1:58 to go in the third trailing 34-27.

But ultimately, the Cougars defense stepped up and Baker gave his team some insurance with a 33 yard scramble for a touchdown that resulted in the final score.

Baker was undoubtedly the MVP – throwing three touchdowns, rushing for two more and even made an interception on Northeast Guilford’s final possession to put the win on ice.

The Cougars had 179 yards rushing and 187 passing. Baker connected on 13 of 19 attempts on the night.

Rockingham held the Rams to just 71 yards on the ground and 158 threw the air. Hatchell hit on 8 of 25 attempts and tossed a pair of TDs for NEG.

“We’ve talked about it for a while now. Especially at 2-6 (the RCHS record entering the game) because we are getting towards the end of the season and fighting to keep our playoff hopes alive. We are at 39 and 32 teams get in, so if we get a win over a team that’s in the 20’s, then we have a chance and that’s what we talked about all week,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said.

Obviously, on the other sidelines, with a team in a similar position hoping to earn a post season bid, Northeast was downtrodden, but intend to close out strong.

“It was the big plays that they made and our discipline cost us a lot. Flags, penalties – every time we had a moment to be up, we shot ourselves in the foot,” said Northeast Guilford head coach Mark Raynor.

The Rams coach said discipline is what cost his team the most on offense, defense and special teams.

Baker said after reflecting on the season to date, this was something his seniors not only needed, but deserved.

“Absolutely, if we do make it (to the playoffs), we are going to be on the road. It’s a special moment for them. They have been through a lot the last three or four years, but we made the playoffs last year. We are trying to get back there this year. The seniors are motivated this week for sure,” Baker said. If that is going to happen, a win in the regular season finale is paramount.”

UP NEXT: Rockingham (2-4, 3-6) will close out the regular season with a road trip to Atkins (1-5, 2-6) and Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-4) hosts Smith (2-4, 2-7) Oct. 28.