Reidsville Baseball Autism Awareness Night

Prior to the start of the game, the Reidsville baseball team made a presentation and a $500 donation to the Autism Society of Rockingham County on Autism Awareness Night.

Autism symptoms includes difficulties in verbal and nonverbal communication, social interaction and repetitive behaviors.

The Rams also sold Autism Awareness Reidsville baseball hats with a portion of the proceeds also going to the Autism Society of Rockingham County. The traditional Reidsville R on the hat is formed with the interlocking multi-colored puzzle pieces which is one of the most popular symbols of the Autism Society.

To get more information about Autism or to offer support visit autismsociety-nc.org/events/rockingham-county.