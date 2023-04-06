Tied at 3-3 heading into the seventh inning, it was anybody’s game for the taking, but Rockingham plated three runs in the top of the frame and then secured the final trio of outs which allowed Rockingham to escape with 6-3 victory over cross-town rival Reidsville at Ernie Holcomb Stadium Wednesday night.
It was all Cougars in the early going. To get the offense moving with a man on second, Evan Shotwell ripped a shot up the middle of the infield which led to a wicked hop that allowed the runner to score for the 1-0 lead.
Later in the top of the fourth, self-inflicted wounds allowed runners to move into scoring position once again. A missed catch on a potential pickoff was the culprit. Dominick Hawkins plated a run on a base knock to bump the lead up to 2-0. Then another infield missed throw allowed another score as the Reidsville closed out the inning down 3-0.
The Rams weren’t done however as they were able to get runners on the corners for their best scoring opportunity of the night in the bottom of the fifth inning. A sacrifice fly scored a run to cut the RCHS lead to 3-1. Devin Shryock followed up, plating another run and after loading the bases, Logan Hammock got a big jump at third and the pitch got past the catcher sending Hammock charging for home. His feet-first slide just beat the bang-bang tag to tie the game at 3-3.
That score held until the top of the seventh when Rockingham heated up once again. A sacrifice pop scored a run and an RBI shot by Nate Revis made it 5-3. Another run scored on a balk to close out the top of frame with a 6-3 advantage.
Reidsville was able to get runners on first and second forcing a pitching change and Cougars reliever Evan Penny delivered, striking out the final two Rams batters to secure the win.
Rockingham junior Jackson Berger picked up the win on the mound as he posted four scoreless innings. Israel Zarate and Penny combined for the save.
Rockingham won the first game in the series by an 8-3 margin on March 1. Currently in second place in the Mid-State 3A Conference at 7-2 and 11-4 overall, it appears the Cougars are a lock to earn a post season bid with just six regular season games remaining.
The Rams at 2-6 in Mid-State 2A league play and 3-10 overall, will likely have to sweep their final regular season games and do some damage in the conference tournament to have a shot at earning a playoff bid.
UP NEXT: Reidsville will hit the road to take on Eastern Guilford (9-1, 12-2) followed by another game at Northeast Guilford (5-5, 5-7-1) in a double-header Friday and Rockingham hosts Dudley (6-3, 10-5) Thursday and then will hit the road to take on Atkins (7-3, 10-5) next Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
RC 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 6 8 0
RHS 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 3 0
