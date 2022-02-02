Rockingham picks up home victory over High Point Central

WENTWORTH – Rockingham’s hot start and steady, focused play, paved the way to a 57-53 win over High Point Central in 3A Conference 46 action Tuesday night.
Back-to-back first quarter 3-pointers by Evan Shotwell and Maleek Bryant, followed by a steal and score by Clay Jones set the tone.
Moments later, a score in the post by Luke Smith put the Cougars in the driver’s seat with a 10 point lead with 5:33 to go in the opening frame.
HPC’s Zak Price and Tre Hill knocked down 3’s to cut the Rockingham lead to one-possession at 10-7, but a 3-pointer by Cameron Mills and another by Shotwell helped RCHS end the first quarter with a 19-7 advantage.
Moments later, Shotwell hit another perimeter 3-pointer and then had a steal which resulted in another score. The Cougars roll continued with a triple by Mason Lynch as well as a jumper by Jones that kept as RCHS up 31-22 at the half at 31-22.
Bryant’s third quarter corner pocket 3-pointer bumped the lead to the largest of the night at 40-29 and even though the Bison were able to cut into the lead, Rockingham guard CJ Mills’ steal and score gave the Cougars a 46-37 lead right before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
High Point Central’s Tre Hill hit a couple of 3’s down the stretch to make it a two possession game, but RCHS protected the ball and ran out the clock to put the game on ice.
“We wanted to get out there and play aggressive man-to-man defense and being aware of No. 3 (Hill), he’s a great ball player . . . we knew he was going to be tough. I don’t think we applied the defensive pressure that we needed to early on, but as we got into the second half, I thought it got a little better. We scored in the first half and hit several three’s between Evan and Maleek. We wanted to attack and take them to the rim and once we got those open shots by collapsing the defense, that’s when it started to go our way,” Rockingham head coach Tanner Brooks said.
Bryant led the Cougars offensively with 16 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. Smith had 12 and was 8 for 12 from the free throw line while Shotwell tallied 10, draining three 3-pointers as well. It was a good night across the board as eight RCHS players scored on the night.
Hill was the only Bison player to score in double figures with 23 points although seven players scored at least 2 points.
Rockingham won the first matchup in the series 53-37 Jan. 5.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (2-6, 3-13) will hit the road to take on Dudley (7-1, 14-4) on Friday, then travel to take on at Eastern Guilford (3-3, 5-10) Saturday. The Cougars start next week with a home match-up with Southern Guilford (5-3, 12-6) Monday.