Rockingham picks up home victory over High Point Central

“We wanted to get out there and play aggressive man-to-man defense and being aware of No. 3 (Hill), he’s a great ball player . . . we knew he was going to be tough. I don’t think we applied the defensive pressure that we needed to early on, but as we got into the second half, I thought it got a little better. We scored in the first half and hit several three’s between Evan and Maleek. We wanted to attack and take them to the rim and once we got those open shots by collapsing the defense, that’s when it started to go our way,” Rockingham head coach Tanner Brooks said.