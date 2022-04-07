Rockingham renews rivalry with a victory at Reidsville

After more than a two-year absence between two of the counties most heated baseball rivals, Rockingham made the most of Reidsville’s missteps and kept the pressure on to eventually notch a 10-5 win over the Rams Wednesday night.

The unplanned hiatus was due to the cancellation of spring sports in 2019 followed by a condensed season in 2020 where both teams played conference-only opposition because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Rockingham took advantage of some early Rams mistakes including a missed pick-off throw at first, a walk and then a series of wild pitch / pass ball situations that allowed the Cougars to take a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

RHS threatened to get back in it in the second, loading the bases and got on the board to cut it to 4-1, but Rockingham minimized the damage with the third out stranding three Rams batters. The Cougars continued to push adding two more runs in the third to make it 6-1.

It seemed the game was all but over as they Cougars made it 8-2 by the fifth inning, but the Rams wouldn’t go away as an error resulted in two more scores cutting the lead to 8-4 with runners on the corners.

RCHS senior reliever Mason Lynch came through in the clutch however, striking out the final Rams batter to put the game on ice.

The Cougars were forced to cycle through four pitchers to close out the win including Evan Penny, Israel Zarate, Nathaniel Hutchens and Lynch. As a staff, Rockingham gave up just four hits and a pair of earned runs while walking six Reidsville batters.

“We let them back in it right there at the end, but we hit the ball and took advantage of some of their mistakes. Pitching-wise, we’ve just got to throw more strikes - and more first-pitch strikes will help out a lot of those situations, but we are going to keep working and keep getting better,” Rockingham head coach George Barber told his team after the game.

RCHS assistant coach Jeff Hamilton pointed out that the Cougars threw just 42% first-pitch strikes versus the Rams.

“That’s unacceptable. When we throw a first-pitch strike for the year - listen to this - when we throw strike one, we are getting batters out 78% of the time. When you get behind, they get hits,” Hamilton said.

Similarly, the Rams had to cycle through the bullpen over the course of the night with Colby Smith, Justin Lovelace and Paul Widerman putting in work on the mound. Smith gave up just two hits and two earned runs, but the earlier combined team missteps put him in a jam. Lovelace and Widerman each showed flashes of a maturing bullpen, getting out of several jams, but the Cougars steady hitting kept the pressure up.

“I think that the main positive is that our relief pitching came in and did well. We did hit a few batters, but they kept us in the game and we made a few plays defensively and that’s what kept us in it. The biggest thing that we’ve got to do is learn to put the ball in play and limit the strikeouts,” Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle said.

Rockingham’s Clay Jones had a great night at the plate, going 5 for 5 and drove in a run. Dominick Hawkins added three hits and an RBI and Ayden Johnson had a pair of hits.

In addition, Cody Peters had a hit, Evan Shotwell plated two runs and Cody Simpson added an RBI as well to pace the Cougars offensively.

Matthew Davenport led the Rams offensively with a pair of hits. Smith and Landon Denny each had one more while Parker Strader drove in a run to lead RHS on the offensive.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (6-2, 8-5) hits the road to take on Mid-State 3A Conference foe Dudley (7-1, 8-2) Friday. Reidsville (0-8, 3-11) has the weekend to regroup with an out of conference match-up at Thomasville (1-5, 1-11) April 12. The Rams won the first game in the series by a 15-1 margin April 4.

BOX SCORE

RC 4 0 2 0 1 1 2 10 11 3

RHS 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 5 4 2