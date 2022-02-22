Rockingham running back taking his game to Guilford College

A three-year varsity player, he also plays basketball and runs track and field at Rockingham.

Campbell said it was a privilege to be a part of Baker’s team.

“Coach Baker is a great coach and a great man. He trained us up good all of the seniors and made us believe that we are going to do something great here. He told us you can’t listen to the people that tell you that you can’t and taught us to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” the senior said.

Becoming a leader wasn’t what he initially envisioned, but it was something that came along with the territory as a key player on both sides of the ball.

“During my junior year, we had a really good group of seniors that lifted me up and encouraged me and as a starter, the younger guys looked to me for what it takes to play at this level and I wanted to give the same back to them,” Campbell said.

Baker said he was just the type of guy the Cougars needed as he looks to take the program to the next level.