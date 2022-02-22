Rockingham running back taking his game to Guilford College

WENTWORTH – Last Friday afternoon, former Cougars running back Josh Campbell signed his National Letter of Intent to play football and continue his education at Guilford College following his high school graduation later this spring.
Campbell was joined by teammates, coaches, family and friends as he made the commitment for the next phase of his life on Wall Court Feb. 18.
The two-year starter in the backfield and linebacker earned Mid-State 3A All Conference honors as a running back following his senior season and was also a team captain. He has a 3.52 g.p.a. and was a player well-liked who led by example.
“First of all he’s a great football player, just like we talked about Luke (Smith) last week. He’s a culture guy and a leader. He helped to change the culture of the program by the way he prepares. The way he plays, how he practices and the way he approaches his responsibilities in the classroom, he does it all right. You can’t help but pull for a guy like Josh Campbell and I know he is going to be successful,” Cougars head football coach Brad Baker said.
In addition to Guilford College, Campbell also received offers from Averett and Methodist as well as interest from Greensboro College.
“When I went on my first visit in October, it just felt like home and I’m just happy to get this opportunity to play there. I really like the coaches and the program and they have great academics too,” said Campbell.
A three-year varsity player, he also plays basketball and runs track and field at Rockingham.
Campbell said it was a privilege to be a part of Baker’s team.
“Coach Baker is a great coach and a great man. He trained us up good all of the seniors and made us believe that we are going to do something great here. He told us you can’t listen to the people that tell you that you can’t and taught us to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” the senior said.
Becoming a leader wasn’t what he initially envisioned, but it was something that came along with the territory as a key player on both sides of the ball.
“During my junior year, we had a really good group of seniors that lifted me up and encouraged me and as a starter, the younger guys looked to me for what it takes to play at this level and I wanted to give the same back to them,” Campbell said.
Baker said he was just the type of guy the Cougars needed as he looks to take the program to the next level.
“He’s vocal when he needed to speak, but he’s not a very vocal guy. He did every set in the weight room, sprinted every sprint after practice even when it’s over 90 degrees outside. He’s the first guy to congratulate a teammate when we won and also the first guy to pick a player up when they made a mistake. His attitude never changed, never wavered and that’s just the kind of kid he is,” the coach said.