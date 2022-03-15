Rockingham’s CJ Mills signs to play basketball with Pfeiffer University

WENTWORTH – Rockingham guard CJ Mills signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play basketball with Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC following his high school graduation later this spring.

Mills, the Cougars starting point guard for the last two seasons, was known for his speed and ability to knock down the jumper as well as penetrate and finish in the lane.

“CJ Mills is a really fantastic kid and he’s got a really good attitude. When I first got here in June of last year, he came up to me and he had goals. He said I want to get better. I want to help the team and I want to play college basketball. When I first saw him play, I knew he had the talent, but what really stood out as the year went on was his ability to break the press. At the beginning of the year, we didn’t have a real clear picture of who was going to be in that role. As the year progressed, he really turned out to be that kid,” Rockingham head coach Tanner Brooks said.

Mills was a complete player and his skill-set was on full display on Dec. 8, 2021 when he scored 10 points in the first half which paced the Cougars go on to win 53-45 over McMichael on the road.