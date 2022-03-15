Rockingham’s CJ Mills signs to play basketball with Pheiffer University

WENTWORTH – Rockingham guard CJ Mills signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play basketball with Pheiffer University in Misenheimer, NC following his high school graduation later this spring.
Mills, the Cougars starting point guard for the last two seasons, was known for his speed and ability to knock down the jumper as well as penetrate and finish in the lane.
“CJ Mills is a really fantastic kid and he’s got a really good attitude. When I first got here in June of last year, he came up to me and he had goals. He said I want to get better. I want to help the team and I want to play college basketball. When I first saw him play, I knew he had the talent, but what really stood out as the year went on was his ability to break the press. At the beginning of the year, we didn’t have a real clear picture of who was going to be in that role. As the year progressed, he really turned out to be that kid,” Rockingham head coach Tanner Brooks said.
Mills was a complete player and his skill-set was on full display on Dec. 8, 2021 when he scored 10 points in the first half which paced the Cougars go on to win 53-45 over McMichael on the road.
“I feel like I can do everything. I can pass the basketball, score and get a rebound. I just want to get everyone involved . . . when I went up there for a visit, it just felt right. The coaches and facilities are great and I really like the school so I’m excited about this next step,” the senior said.
Brooks said given Pheiffer’s reputation as a program that likes to run and the ability to put a lot of points on the board, it is going to be a good fit.
“CJ played with passion and that’s one of the intangibles, but the other thing is with his ability to create for others. That’s what you want from your point guard. You want a guy that is going to get the other players involved. He was averaging five or six assists per game and with what he was scoring that added up to at least 20 points per game and for a smaller guy, he’s a good rebounder as well,” said Brooks.