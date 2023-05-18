WINSTON-SALEM – The Rockingham County varsity softball team plated a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to secure the 2-1 victory over Oak Grove in the third round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state tournament Wednesday night.

Fans that enjoy a good pitching duel, and stellar defense, enjoyed a treat in the third round.

Going head-to-head was freshman Rockingham pitcher Ava Grace Pruitt and Oak Grove sophomore Mary Peyton Hodge – both who pitched good enough to win. The pair each lasted the duration of the seven inning match-up.

Pruitt faced 30 batters, struck out six, gave up just three hits and walked five.

Hodge confronted 28, had six K’s, walked just one and surrendered a half dozen hits in the loss.

Trailing by one run and scoreless through five innings, the Cougars finally hit pay-dirt when sophomore Lily Strittmatter hit a two RBI shot to take the lead for good. She was 2 for 3 on the night. Others garnering hits for Rockingham included Macey Hardy, Paydon Reynolds, Presley Rothe and Kaylie Pegram.

Ayla Sneed plated the lone run of the night for the Grizzlies. Her teammates Chloe Watkins, who had a double, and Lexi Weiser, were the only other Oak Grove players to get hits on the night.

Oak Grove closed out the season with an impressive 22-4 overall record after finishing second in the league and winning the Mountain Seven 2A Conference tournament with a 7-4 win over Tuscola.

The Cougars have won their last nine games.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (22-5) will host No.11 Carson (18-8) in the fourth round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state tournament May 19.

Carson defeated West Henderson (17-6) 6-1 in the third round to advance to face the Cougars.

BOX SCORE

R 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 6 0

O 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 2