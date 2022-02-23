Rockingham’s rally paves way to win over Lake Norman is first round of state playoffs

WENTWORTH – Trailing 10 points in the third quarter, things weren’t looking good for No. 15 seed Rockingham, but the Lady Cougars finally started getting back to basics and rallied for a 44-41 victory over No. 18 Lake Norman Charter in the first round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.
Lady Knights senior point guard Marissa Sorvillo had the hot-hand throughout the first half beginning with three first quarter 3-pointers. Lake Norman Charter also had success on the break with scores by Sorvillo, Jade Taylor, Brooklin Leak and Julia Zelando which helped extend the lead to 16-7 at the end of the opening frame.
The Lady Cougars didn’t do themselves any favors in the early going with a handful of self-inflicted turnovers that gave the Knights additional scoring opportunities while Lake Norman’s defense did a good job of contesting shots.
Juana Rojas led Rockingham throughout the first half after knocking down a 3-pointer and Kaylin Newman hit another as Sorvillo continued to keep her team out front with a 22-14 at the half. Even though offense was hard to find, there was some good news for Rockingham during that span as they cut down on the turnovers and held the rest of the team, with the exception of Sorvillo, scoreless in the second quarter.
The Lady Cougars defense continued to tightened the screws, as RCHS got a huge boost from Addison Gregson, who caught fire and scored 11 points in the third period. In addition, a pair of buckets by Skyler Fowler in the post as well as scores by Rojas put Rockingham in the driver’s seat for the first time with a 32-26 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Even though the Lady Knights got it back to a one-possession game, a 3-pointer by Newman and additional scores by Gregson and Rojas helped close out the victory.
“We just had to get back to playing our kind of basketball. We didn’t do that in the first half. Let’s face it, when you can’t score, it makes everything look bad and we only had 14 points in the first half and I don’t consider that scoring. I think they had 10 points in transition in the first half and we were just out of sync. We had to remind them at halftime that this was a win-or-go-home game and I thought that in the second half we got back to playing our brand of basketball. I think we were a little tense at first, but once we got things going, it was a big confidence boost. It was a great atmosphere. That’s one of the things I love about Rockingham is that the fans come out and really get behind you and that’s a blessing,” RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said.
Gregson led the Lady Cougars with 18 points and Rojas added 12. Sorvillo closed out with 20 and Taylor added 10 more for Lake Norman.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (21-4) advances to play No. 2 North Buncombe (20-6) Thursday night with tip off set for 6 p.m. North Buncombe defeated No. 31 South Rowan 89-45 in their first round game Feb. 25.
North Buncombe enters the game after winning eight in a row while the Lady Cougars have won 11 out of their last 12.
Wall said he knows his team has a tough challenge with a more than 200 mile bus trip to Weaverville on deck as well as facing a team that just put up 89 points, but that is part of what it takes to be a great team come playoff time.
“We try to keep things the same, our practice regimen and the things we do every day to help us get better and stick to what got us here. Traveling a long distance, I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t have an impact, but we’ve got to be able to adapt and handle adversity. Early on, we struggled with adversity but here lately, even when we lost over there at Smith the other night, I thought we handled it well,” Wall said.
BOX SCORE
R 7 7 18 12 44
L 16 6 4 15 41