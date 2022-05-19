Rockingham’s record-setting long jumper heading to Barton College to join track team

WENTWORTH - Rockingham County senior Aaron Wilson signed his National Letter of Intent Thursday afternoon to continue his education and compete on the track team at Barton College following his high school graduation in June.

Wilson was joined by family, friends, classmates and his coach in the gymnasium on Wall Court May 19 as he signed the papers to make it official.

During his time at Rockingham, Wilson also played football and basketball initially, but after joining the track team as a sophomore, and the success he began to experience as a junior, he began to shift his interests to the surface surrounding the gridiron at Cougar Pride Stadium.

Over the course of his high school track career, he competed in the long jump, high jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, open 400, 4X200, 4X100 and 4X400 meter events.

“I did anything that coach wanted me to do. I might not be the best at it, but I would try my best at everything,” Wilson said.

He eventually set a new school record in the long jump at 22 feet, 7 inches and that is the event he is most excited about competing in at Barton College, but he said he will continue to try new things and do what is best for his new team just like he did in high school.

“With Aaron being so versatile, it really helped us this past year. At one of our meets, our 4X200 relay anchor pulled his hamstring and we took Aaron out of the high jump and put him at the anchor and PR’d (set a team Personal Record) with him running that spot in the 4X2. That right there shows the other athletes that there is more to track and field than just sprinting and jumping. By him being versatile going into college, that is what coaches are actually looking for,” Cougars head track coach Steve Broadnax said.

The coach said as a sophomore, he knew he had something special in Wilson as he immediately became one of the team’s best 400 runners.

He didn’t start jumping until his junior year, but ended up begin selected as a Mid-State 3A All-Conference athlete in both the high jump and the long jump in 2021.

As a senior, he finished third in the conference in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Wilson also won the conference in the long jump, won in the 3A NCHSAA Regionals and tied for first in the high jump as well in 2022.

“He’s probably one of the best athletes that I have seen in the last six or seven years. He comes to practice every day and works hard. He is the first one there every day and one of the last ones to leave. He has a great attitude when it comes to being coachable. His classroom work is outstanding and he’s a great guy overall and a great leader for both our male and female athletes,” said Broadnax.

Wilson said after considering his options to compete in track as well as get the type of education he was looking for, Barton fit the bill.

“The coach and I had a really good talk and I know that academics are really important to both of us. I just wanted a coach that would do anything for me and help me, not with just what I need athletically, but anything outside of athletics and Barton provides that,” the RCHS senior said.

Wilson is interested in studying photography at Barton and plans to pursue a degree in arts and design, something in that field, but is open to exploring other opportunities once he gets established as a college freshman.