Rockingham’s second half surge propels Cougars to conference win over Southern Guilford

Rockingham’s defense continued to hold and gave the offense the ball back after a red zone stand at the Southern Guilford 18 yard line with 2:18 remaining in the third frame.

The Cougars proceeded to mount a methodical 12 play scoring drive which carried over to the fourth quarter and culminated with a 1 yard TD plunge by running back Josh Campbell to make it a 14-0 Rockingham lead after the extra point with 9:55 to go in the game.

Two potential Storm scoring drives were halted, one on a sack on fourth down and the other off of an interception by Ethan Smith with 3:13 to play.

Southern Guilford was forced to deviate from their bread-and-butter rushing attack and went to the pass with time winding down to try and get back in the game.

After a big gain that moved the Storm past midfield, sophomore quarterback Jamias Ferere hit senior wide receiver Dustin Finney on a 26 yard pass for a touchdown. It appeared junior RCHS defender Tate Smalldone also had possession of the ball at the goal line, but the official ruled it a score for SGHS. The Storm missed the extra point and after a failed on-side attempt, Rockingham was able to run out the clock to secure the win.