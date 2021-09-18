Rockingham’s second half surge propels Cougars to conference win over Southern Guilford

GREENSBORO – In what started out as a scoreless grinder heading into halftime, turned into a 14-6 Mid-State 3A Conference win for Rockingham on the road over Southern Guilford at C.K. Siler Stadium last Friday night.
“Non-conference is important, but we are 1-0 in the conference and we just put a lot of people on notice that we are for real. We might win a lot of games 14-6 and you know what? That’s a W. A dub is a dub. I’m proud of the effort and proud of the week of practice that you had. Remember what that looked like. How physical it was – the way we did things - how sharp, how disciplined we were on both sides of the ball and let’s get out there after it next week too,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker told his team after the game.
The Cougars were moving the ball effectively with both the pass and the run for the majority of the first half, but they just couldn’t manage to punch it into the end zone.
Things would change early in the third quarter after the Rockingham County defense forced a fumble to give the Cougars the ball at the Storm 42 yard line.
On RCHS’s first offensive play of the second half, quarterback Luke Smith spotted Ethan Smith in one-on-one coverage on a sideline route and hit him in stride for a touchdown with 9:30 to go third quarter for the 7-0 lead following the Hazael Tzun P.A.T.
Rockingham’s defense continued to hold and gave the offense the ball back after a red zone stand at the Southern Guilford 18 yard line with 2:18 remaining in the third frame.
The Cougars proceeded to mount a methodical 12 play scoring drive which carried over to the fourth quarter and culminated with a 1 yard TD plunge by running back Josh Campbell to make it a 14-0 Rockingham lead after the extra point with 9:55 to go in the game.
Two potential Storm scoring drives were halted, one on a sack on fourth down and the other off of an interception by Ethan Smith with 3:13 to play.
Southern Guilford was forced to deviate from their bread-and-butter rushing attack and went to the pass with time winding down to try and get back in the game.
After a big gain that moved the Storm past midfield, sophomore quarterback Jamias Ferere hit senior wide receiver Dustin Finney on a 26 yard pass for a touchdown. It appeared junior RCHS defender Tate Smalldone also had possession of the ball at the goal line, but the official ruled it a score for SGHS. The Storm missed the extra point and after a failed on-side attempt, Rockingham was able to run out the clock to secure the win.
“We just played with heart. Coach Baker always talks about playing with heart and that’s what we did. Nobody really gives us any respect in the county, so we are just trying to come out here and earn respect and try to go 1-0 every week and play them one game at a time,” quarterback Luke Smith said.