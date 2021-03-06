Rockingham’s strong play on both sides of the football paves the way to victory over McMichael

“It’s amazing dude. I’ve been waiting on that for the past 12 years right there. Honestly, it all went blank. I barely remember the play. I just remember the ball going in the air and reaching back and then I was gone,” said Smith.

The senior, who is bound for Auburn on a full-football scholarship following his high school graduation this spring, said the best part of the whole play was to see the celebration on the sidelines.

“That’s probably one of the best feelings I’m every going to get on the football field in front of my teammates and friends. That was one of my dreams right there,” Smith said.

Later in the fourth quarter, a bungled McMichael snap, while pinned deep in their own territory, resulted in a turnover on downs, and on the ensuing possession, Covington scored from 12 yards out. That accounted for the final TD of the game following the P.A.T. by Juan Gonzalez which closed out the win.

Turning the Corner

Points, which were tough to come by in their 45-14 season opening loss to Western Alamance Feb. 26, certainly wasn’t the case this week, and Baker said the positive step the Cougars took in the second half of that game, where RCHS scored two touchdowns, seemed to carry over to the early offensive surge against McMichael.