Rockingham’s strong play on both sides of the football paves the way to victory over McMichael

MAYODAN – For the first time in well over a year, county football rivals Rockingham and McMichael, squared off in Mid-State Conference action Friday night.
The Cougars had a great all-around game, scoring on the ground, through the air, and of all gridiron rarities – a pick-six by a defensive tackle that resulted in a touchdown. The Cougars defense held up their end of the bargain as well, allowing just one solitary trip to the end zone in a 41-8 victory over the Phoenix March 5.
TD's by Luke Smith, Sammy Smith and Josh Campbell had the Cougars in excellent shape up 22-0 in the first half.
The Phoenix were poised to get back in the game following a great kickoff return by freshman Jayden Moore, who moved the ball past the 50 yard line for the best field position of the night.
Moments later, McMichael’s junior quarterback Matthew Wright found some room on a corner sweep and raced to the end zone for a touchdown. He followed that up with a pass to freshman Jace Dunn for the first - and what turned out to be the last - points of the night for the Phoenix, to cut the RCHS lead to 22-8 after the 2-point conversion.
Next, a good kickoff return by Rockingham senior Dylan Apple pushed the ball to the 44 yard line. The Cougars proceeded to mix the pass and run effectively, and nine plays later, senior Ryan Covington punched it into the end zone on a rush to put his team up 28-8 right before the half.
Neither team had much success offensively for the majority of the third quarter however, but finally, Rockingham’s defense forced the issue when tackle Colby Smith came through on a play that will likely be talked about for the rest of his life among the RCHS faithful.
A Cougars blitz from the right side, combined with Smith’s rush pressing the quarterback from the left wing, smashed Wright. Smith got a piece of the ball, and as he continued to push forward, he reached back over his head, corralling the interception, then set sail for a score from around 30 yards out to extend the lead to 34-8 with 1:30 remaining in the third period which sent Cougar Nation into a frenzied celebration.
“Anytime a lineman scores, people go crazy. The other thing that is pretty incredible is that it was a really athletic play. A lot of college coaches that have come here to look at him - I told them that for a 6-7 and a 325-pound guy, it’s amazing that he can move like that. I’ll have to watch it again, but it looked like after he deflected it, then bent back and got it, he outran everybody to the end zone. That was an impressive play, but really it was set up on a blitz by our safety who put a hit on the quarterback. It was a great play,” Rockingham County head coach Brad Baker said.
Smith was mobbed by his teammates as he made his way back to the sideline and he said that reception meant more than mere words could express.
“It’s amazing dude. I’ve been waiting on that for the past 12 years right there. Honestly, it all went blank. I barely remember the play. I just remember the ball going in the air and reaching back and then I was gone,” said Smith.
The senior, who is bound for Auburn on a full-football scholarship following his high school graduation this spring, said the best part of the whole play was to see the celebration on the sidelines.
“That’s probably one of the best feelings I’m every going to get on the football field in front of my teammates and friends. That was one of my dreams right there,” Smith said.
Later in the fourth quarter, a bungled McMichael snap, while pinned deep in their own territory, resulted in a turnover on downs, and on the ensuing possession, Covington scored from 12 yards out. That accounted for the final TD of the game following the P.A.T. by Juan Gonzalez which closed out the win.
Turning the Corner
Points, which were tough to come by in their 45-14 season opening loss to Western Alamance Feb. 26, certainly wasn’t the case this week, and Baker said the positive step the Cougars took in the second half of that game, where RCHS scored two touchdowns, seemed to carry over to the early offensive surge against McMichael.
“We’ve had a long off-season and we started off a little rocky versus Western Alamance, a great football team. I told our guys after that game that ‘we are good and we are trying to get to great and go from there.’ We had a great week of practice even though the ball didn’t bounce our way against Western Alamance. Our guys didn’t hang their heads and stayed together and had a great performance tonight,” said Baker.
Prior to Friday’s game, it had been 453 days since the last time the two teams played Oct. 4, 2019 in the fall before the pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season. The Cougars won that match-up 33-7.
UP NEXT:
McMichael (0-2) will travel to Morehead (0-1) with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Rockingham (1-1) is on the road as well at Northeast Guilford (0-2) at 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
R 15 13 6 7 41
M 0 8 0 0 8