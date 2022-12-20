Rockingham’s tough second half play too much for Lady Rams

Rockingham used their 2-3 zone to pack the lane and ultimately their defense turned into multiple transition points which ultimately resulted in a 49-44 cross-county win over Reidsville in the first half of the annual series Monday night.

A one possession game for the majority of the opening period, 3-point baskets by Ava Grace Pruitt and Lily Strittmatter helped the Cougars pull ahead 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

A muscled up basket by Reidsville’s Morgan Hooper in the post followed by a put-back by Kiera Perkins tied the game at 12-12 in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Things continued to go their way when a score by Alyssa Wicker gave the Rams the lead at 15-14 with under five minutes to go in the second period. Macey Hardy put Rockingham back on top after a pair of free throws, but another score by Whicker swayed things back in Reidsville’s favor.

Trailing by 1 with under a minute to play, Rockingham got a steal and Addie Gregson which she finished for a bucket to give the Cougars a 22-20 advantage at the half.

A physical game from the opening tip, the game was anyone’s for the taking to begin the third quarter.

The tide would turn in Rockingham’s favor in the third frame however as their 2-3 zone basically made shots tough to come by on the outside for the Rams and when they did get open looks, they quite simply weren’t falling.

Meanwhile, back-to-back buckets by Gregson and a jumper by Ava Grace Pruitt put the Cougars in the driver’s seat with a 36-29 advantage heading into the final frame.

Sparked by several consecutive turnovers and scores by Gregson and a steal and dish Lily Strittmatter, Rockingham’s lead grew to 40-29 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Rams would rally with consecutive scores by Kierra Perkins with around two minutes to play, but the Cougars defense held to close out the road win.

Gregson was Rockingham’s leading scorer with 14, Pruitt had 12 including two 3-pointers, Strittmatter had 11 and a pair of 3’s and Macey Hardy added 7.

Perkins was the only Rams player to score in double figures with 18. She knocked down a pair of 3’s on an otherwise cold shooting night from the perimeter. No other Reidsville player scored more than 6.

UP NEXT: Like their male counter-parts, Reidsville (1-0, 2-1) will travel to face Western Alamance (2-0, 7-1) Tuesday, hosts Cummings (1-1, 1-4) Thursday and then will participate in a neutral tournament versus Williams (1-1, 6-1) Dec. 26.

Rockingham (2-1, 8-1) is on hiatus for the remainder of 2022. The Cougars will be back in action with a home Mid-State 3A Conference game Jan. 4.

The Rams and Rockingham will meet up again for the second half of the round-robin series Jan. 7 in Wentworth.

BOX SCORE

RC 12 10 14 13 49

RHS 8 12 9 15 44