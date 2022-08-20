Rockingham seizes momentum and rolls to impressive victory over McMichael

MAYODAN – In what started as a tight ball game, ultimately turned in Rockingham’s favor. The Cougars took advantage of nearly every opportunity - be it flags or turnovers, that led to a 30-13 win over cross-county rival McMichael in the 2022 season opener at Macfield Stadium Friday night.

On several occasions, huge gains on special teams and offense, were negated due to penalties by McMichael. Prior to that point, it seemed to be anybody’s game.

But a pair of unanswered touchdowns by Rockingham in the second quarter changed the tone of the rivalry.

The two schools have had several close battles in recent years, and even coping through COVID seasons, which cancelled previous games over the last few years, the adversaries were ready for some football. It was a great crowd and both student sections jawed throughout the night, in light-hearted fashion.

Three things we learned

1. Rockingham controlled the clock and played with confidence, believing they have all the tools to make some noise this season. A victory versus another cross-county rival in Morehead next week could very well set a positive tone for 2022.

2. Multiple penalties on both teams were problematic in the opener and if not corrected, could derail playoff aspirations. First half infractions and turnovers by McMichael helped the Cougars seize the momentum.

3. RHCS first-year starting quarterback Brice Baker seems to be the real-deal. He proved to be elusive, quick on his feet, made touch throws - and seems to have his teammates behind him.

What they are saying

Momentum shift

“I think in the opening drive of the third quarter, we kept the ball for over six minutes, so we are going to drive the football. I thought our offensive line played really well tonight and Brice Baker had command of the offense. Maleek Bryant and Tate Smaldone – we passed the ball around and divvied it up - and the running back by committee was a good thing and I feel good about what we did offensively,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said.

DHMS coach falls on the sword

“Rockingham is a good team. Coach Baker does a good job coaching them week-in and week-out and they had a really good game plan for us. They have some pretty good athletes over there so they deserved the credit for the outcome. Offensively, we had some miscues. We had two turnovers in the first half that led to them having 16 points and that was the spread at halftime. Us not protecting the football is something that bothered me in the scrimmages and the jamborees. I didn’t do a good enough job coaching our kids to correct those mistakes,” said McMichael head coach Tony McCants.

RC on season-opening preparation

“We’ve spent all winter together working in the weight room and we’ve got a thing that we call ‘the Breakfast Club’ where we get up early in the morning and run around in March and then our summer workouts. It’s always important to get that first win. I thought our kids were focused. We had some early season jitters and some mistakes we need to eliminate, but overall it was a pretty good performance,” Baker said.

McCants hopes to get back to winning ways showcased in 2021

“I think they are correctable mistakes. I think somewhere we probably didn’t work hard enough and that is a direct reflection on me. That’s what I told the kids in the huddle. Obviously, no loss is ever on the players. It’s solely on me. I didn’t do a well enough job as a coach to prepare them for tonight,” said McCants.

The Phoenix won the previous matchup by a 22-15 margin April 20, 2021.

UP NEXT: McMichael (0-1) hosts Bartlett Yancey (1-0) in week No. 2. The Buccaneers were dominant in a 36-6 win over Carrboro Aug. 19. Rockingham (1-0) has a home game versus cross-county rival Morehead (1-0) Aug. 26.