Rockingham selects Apple as new head baseball coach

WENTWORTH – Earlier this week, the Rockingham County School Board made it official as they approved the hiring of Zac Apple as the new Cougars head baseball coach. Most recently, Apple was an assistant at East Forsyth High School. In addition, he earned his well-established coaching stripes at various stops across the region over the course of the last 15 years.

Apple previously worked as an assistant at Eastern Guilford, Northeast Guilford, High Point Central and Mooresville in addition to being the head JV coach at Ragsdale, but this is his first at the helm running a varsity program.

“It’s something I feel like I’m ready for. I grew up in Alamance County playing at Western Alamance. Rockingham County was always one of those programs that was circled on the calendar as a player and coach during baseball season. I know it’s a tried-and-true, historically good program with a lot of legacy and tradition. It’s something I hope to continue to build on because it is what is expected with this school,” Apple said.

This past season, Apple was an assistant on an Eagles squad that closed out 2022 with an 18-9 overall record which included a 12-2 finish in the loaded Central Piedmont 4A Conference. He and East Forsyth went out on top as he helped guide his former team to win a share of a regular season championship courtesy of a tie with rival Reagan.

Apple takes over for former Rockingham head coach George Barber who stepped down last July to spend more time with his family.

Barber, who was a star player on the Cougars’ 1996 3A NCHSAA state championship baseball team, had been the head coach since 2014.

He led Rockingham to a 17-9 overall finish in his final season at the helm and a 12-2 record in the Mid-State 3A Conference in 2022.

Barber closed out at Rockingham with a 115-58 record and made seven trips to the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs over the course of his head coaching career.

During his tenure, he guided the Cougars to Mid-State 3A Conference championships in 2014, 2016, 2017 and a co-championship in 2019.

Apple understands expectations are always high at ‘the Rock,’ but he said he’s excited for the opportunity and the challenge.

“I know there are some big shoes to fill as far as former coaches in the program, but I plan on bringing in my own style and way of doing things while upholding the old-school baseball ways of grinding out every day and doing things the hard-nosed way and the right way. It’s not only about building a good baseball program, but about molding a good group of young men that are going to be successful both on and off the field by the time they graduate high school,” the new coach said.

Following his high school graduation, Apple played at RCC and Guilford College before embarking on a coaching and teaching career. Moving forward, he will continue to teach special education at Rockingham in addition to his coaching duties.

Cougars Athletics Director Courtney Paschal said it was imperative to make sure they got the right coach, so she didn’t want to rush the selection process.

“One thing with baseball here is that when we get a coach gets in place, they rarely leave and stay for long periods of time. So with us, we had to move in a different direction when George (Barber) resigned. We were looking for someone who had been around great programs because Rockingham County baseball has a good reputation for being competitive each and every year. Zac has been around the program at Eastern Guilford. He was with the program in Forsyth County, where they just had a player drafted in the top 10 in Major League Baseball, so he’s been around good programs and great players. He has a good coaching background and I’d be an idiot not to lean on George (Barber) and former coach Sam Jones and so I spoke with them and got their input on the candidates we have and we went with Zac,” Paschal said.

Fans had been on pins and needles as rumors swirled in recent weeks regarding Apple being named as the new coach, but both the Rockingham County Athletics Department, and the coach, wanted to make sure the I’s were dotted and T’s were crossed before making an official announcement.

“I got the word earlier in the week, but I asked Courtney to keep it private. I’m big on going through things and doing it the right way. Before it became official, I wanted to meet with my team that I’m leaving here at East Forsyth, and talk with players before things got out. I didn’t want them to hear it somewhere else other than straight from me. I wanted to let them know how much I’ll miss them and how I value that program,” Apple said.

It’s unclear at this point if any of the former Rockingham assistants will join Apple’s staff, including Barber’s trusted pitching-coach guru Jeff Hamilton, but he does have one trusted blood-line assistant coming with him when he takes over in Wentworth.

“As of now, I’m bringing one assistant. I’m bringing my father with me. I’ve either coached with him or against him my entire career, so it’s a baseball mind that I value,” said Apple.

His father, Randy Apple, is a well-respected coach in the region as well, and that family foundation should be a good addition for the Rockingham County program.

Apple recently met with RCHS boosters to outline his goals and expectations moving forward as well as to make plans for upcoming fundraising projects he’s planning for the winter and spring to promote the program.

The Rockingham County Athletics Department has a “Meet the Coach” event scheduled for next Tuesday at the baseball field at 6 p.m. to introduce Apple to the players and community.