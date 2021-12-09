Rockingham snaps losing streak with road win over McMichael

MAYODAN – Rockingham’s long and frustrating wait for a win finally came to an end as the Cougars closed out a 53-45 road victory over cross-county rival McMichael in the second game of the series Wednesday night.
Initially neither team could find a way to score, but Rockingham guard CJ Mills heated up, scoring on back-to-back baskets to help the Cougars close out with a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mills scored again on a floater on the wing, then Mason Lynch drained a 3-pointer to extend the RHCS lead to 15-2 with 6:07 to go in the half forcing McMichael to call a timeout.
Following the break in the action, the Phoenix finally generated some much-needed offense when Austin Wagner hit a jumper, then he followed that up with an old-fashioned 3-point play to get the lead back down to 10 points
Rockingham kept the pressure on however, ending the second quarter on a high note with two more buckets by Mills for a 23-8 advantage at the half.
McMichael senior Matthew Wright tallied back-to-back buckets at the beginning of the third quarter, but the Cougars countered down the stretch to take a 34-24 lead into the final frame.
It seemed Rockingham was on the verge of putting the game on ice on several occasions in the fourth period, but credit the Phoenix for putting together a pair of strong runs to make it a two possession game in the final two minutes.
But ultimately, it was the Cougars defense was the difference down the stretch to secure Rockingham's first win of the 2021-2022 campaign.
Luke Smith led the Cougars with 14 points and Mills added 12. Mills was paramount in helping RCHS extend the lead in the first half, scoring 10 of his 12 prior to halftime.
Clay Jones chipped in 8 and Mason Lynch added 7 more for Rockingham.
Matthew Wright led the Phoenix with 14 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Jayden Moore and Wagoner each had 9 points and Brandon Craiger chipped in 8 more for McMichael.
A long-time in the making, the game not only snapped the 0-4 losing streak to begin the season for Rockingham, but dated back to the programs last win, a 59-48 victory over Caldwell Academy Dec. 28, 2019.
“It’s a good feeling and it’s great for the kids. We played well against them last time and we came out here, had a good game plan and they executed really well and that’s all you can ask. They came out defensively and held them to 8 points in the first half and I think that is remarkable. We got a little tired in the second half, but we have to find a way to win. That is all there is to it. Over the last few years with Rockingham County basketball, they just haven’t had those experiences in game situations. We talk about that a lot and they came out here tonight and handled it pretty well,” Rockingham head coach Tanner Brooks said.
The win evened the series after McMichael’s 64-54 win over the Cougars in the first game of the round-robin rivalry Nov. 30.
UP NEXT:
McMichael (1-4, 0-1) has a home game versus Carlisle Friday and a Mid-State 2A Conference road trip at West Stokes Monday. Rockingham (1-4) hosts Smith Dec. 14.
BOX SCORE
R 10 13 11 19 53
M 2 6 16 21 45