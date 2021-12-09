Rockingham snaps losing streak with road win over McMichael

“It’s a good feeling and it’s great for the kids. We played well against them last time and we came out here, had a good game plan and they executed really well and that’s all you can ask. They came out defensively and held them to 8 points in the first half and I think that is remarkable. We got a little tired in the second half, but we have to find a way to win. That is all there is to it. Over the last few years with Rockingham County basketball, they just haven’t had those experiences in game situations. We talk about that a lot and they came out here tonight and handled it pretty well,” Rockingham head coach Tanner Brooks said.